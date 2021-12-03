Teemu Pukki has delivered a simple warning ahead of Norwich City’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

The Finland star rescued a 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Tuesday night as City toiled despite the struggling hosts having a defender sent off in the 10th minute.

His spectacular volleyed equaliser in the 79th minute kept Newcastle three points adrift of the Canaries at the bottom of the Premier League table, but Pukki is warning that performance will be punished by a team like Tottenham.

“Every game we go to we want to get three points and next is Tottenham,” said the striker. “We haven’t lost with the gaffer yet so it’s looking good but we need to keep working and train well this week, to be at our best.

“If we play like we did (at Newcastle) then we probably won’t get three points, so we need to be better on Sunday.”

The Canaries are unbeaten in four games and three points from safety with 14 matches played, taking eight points from the last 12 available.

New boss Dean Smith has shown an ability to make an impact with substitutes during his first three games and Pukki praised the calm cross from Dimitris Giannoulis to set up Tuesday’s equaliser, just six minutes after coming on.

“It’s been almost every game when the guys are coming from the bench that they bring something to the game and Dimi was there with a good assist,” he continued, speaking to City’s official YouTube channel.

“Pierre almost scored at the end, so it’s important for us to have many players who can make a difference and we have enough players to do that.”

The former Celtic and Schalke forward notched his 72nd Canaries goal in spectacular style at St James’ Park but admits the satisfaction was limited due to the frustrating result.

It was a third goal in four games for the 31-year-old, taking his Premier League tally for the season to five from 14 appearances.

“With the left as well,” he added, with a smile. “It was a great ball from Dimi and I had quite a lot of time to aim it.

“A nice goal, I have to be happy with that, but no three points so I can’t be too happy with the goal either.”

