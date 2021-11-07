Video

Pundits in the national media have shared the surprise of Norwich City fans at the timing of Daniel Farke’s dismissal – but there was also approval of the Canaries’ decision.

Within an hour of sealing a first Premier League win of the season at Brentford and celebrating with the 1,700 travelling fans, Farke had been told his time as City head coach was over.

The Match of the Day pundits delivered their verdict after showing highlights of the 2-1 victory, with host Gary Lineker saying: “International breaks are often a time when clubs release managers, if they’re thinking that way.

“They’d obviously made their mind up before the game, I would imagine.

“I can’t work out whether it’s a kind thing to do it after you’ve won a game or if it makes it more cruel?”

Fellow former England internationals Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy were on punditry duty, with ex-Liverpool midfielder Murphy responding: “It’s never good either way but he’s made some special memories at Norwich, 97 points last season when they bounced back.

“The problem is the first season (in the Premier League) they only got five wins and were relegated.

“They’ve spent more this time but the coaches job is to set up the tactics and the style, and it’s too much of the same.

“Too easy to play against, conceding too many goals – he's done the same things. So they’ve given themselves time now, to have a fighting chance.

“I think the change was the right thing.”

Focusing on the game, Newcastle legend Shearer praised the performance of City midfielder Mathias Normann, after the Norway international scored the opening goal – the first time Farke’s lowly team had taken the lead since promotion.

“I thought he was fantastic,” he said of the Rostov loanee. “It was certainly their best performance of the season and this guy was instrumental in everything that Norwich did well.

“It’s a fantastic strike for the goal. He drifts past two or three players with ease, comes on to his left foot and sort of wrong foots the goalkeeper, a very clever finish.

“His passing was superb, did his best defensively, smelt where the trouble was but also driving with the ball forwards

The surprise continued over on BT Sport as they covered Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at Brighton in the late kick-off, which moved Newcastle back above Norwich at the foot of the top-flight table, thanks to have a better goal difference - both sitting five points from safety.

Former Manchester United defender said he thought sporting director Stuart Webber and the club’s board must have made the decision before the match – and that Farke would have had a good idea that he was going due to the bad start to the season.

We understand that the German and his coaching staff had their fate confirmed by Webber in the dressing room at Brentford once the City players had boarded the team coach to head home, with assistant Eddie Riemer, coach Christopher John and head of performance Chris Domogalla also being dismissed.

“That says to me that the decision was made before kick-off, that they’re already lined up who they’ve got coming in as a replacement and that they’d probably agreed it with Daniel Farke before the game had even kicked off,” said Ferdinand.

“You can’t sack a manager straight after a game when they’ve won because they were looking to do that, they were looking to build from some positivity, they get their first win of the season and sack him after the game?

“One-hundred per cent done before the game.”

🕔 4.56pm: Wins first PL match of season

🕢 7.30pm: Sacked as Norwich manager



"That says to me the decision was made before kick-off and they have a replacement lined up."@rioferdy5, @sjsidwell and @mrjakehumphrey react to the news of Daniel Farke's sacking... pic.twitter.com/yCUSPoCOTq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 6, 2021

Former Chelsea midfielder Steve Sidwell picked up the thread, continuing: “Whether that conversation has been had before the game, we don’t know.

“If it has happened, we know Farke’s connection to the club, wants the best for the club, to go out there and do his best, then sign off.

“But it only happens in football, in this sort of industry. Looking for their first win of the season and they’ve got it. Great timing in terms of the international break, someone coming in – if they’ve got someone coming in, which we think they have.”

The due were speaking to BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey, a well-known Canaries fan who lives in Norfolk.

Humphrey added: “With my Norwich hat on for a second – he has been brilliant for this football club, two promotions and some amazing football along the way.

“So congratulations to him on what he did and best of luck for the future.”

Chief football writer of The Times, Henry Winter, posted on Twitter to say: "Sad, if not completely surprised, to see Daniel Farke sacked.

"Keeping Billy Gilmour on the bench was bizarre and failing to man-manage talent like Todd Cantwell was naive. But Farke gave Norwich City fans so many special memories, so good luck to him for the future."

Canaries legend Darren Huckerby tweeted: "Gutted, genuinely a top fella. Two Championship titles, gave the fans some superb memories, one of the best managers in Norwich City history.

"Football is a ruthless business."

