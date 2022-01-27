Put your questions to Canaries legend Chris Sutton

Live

Tonight we bring you the opportunity to put questions to Norwich City legend Chris Sutton in a live video conversation available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers.

The former Canaries, Celtic and Chelsea striker will be joining our reporter Connor Southwell to discuss all the latest NCFC issues and take questions from City fans.

Sutton has become a popular pundit in England and Scotland for his no-nonsense approach and was our big signing of the January transfer window, as he became a weekly Pink Un+ columnist.

The live video will be starting at 6.30pm this evening, with subscribers able to send their questions directly before Connor puts them to the man who was sold to Blackburn for a Brtish record transfer fee of £5million back in 1994.

Having come through the Norwich youth system as a local lad, Sutton scored 28 goals during 1993-94 to be named the club's Player of the Season and take his final tally to 43 goals in 126 games.

He went on to win the Premier League in 1995 and the division's Golden Boot in 1997 with Blackburn.

A disappointing stint with Chelsea was followed by a trophy-laden spell with Celtic, winning four league titles, four domestic cups and reaching a Uefa Cup final with the Glasgow giants.

So grab a drink and make yourself comfortable from 6.30pm, for a special Q&A just for Pink Un+ subscribers.

In the meantime, click here to read Sutton's latest column, as he assesses Todd Cantwell's problems and the arrival of his former Blackburn boss Roy Hodgson at Watford.

