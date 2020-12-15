Norwich City release ticket details for QPR and Barnsley home clashes
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Tickets for Norwich City’s Championship fixtures at home to QPR and Barnsley will go on sale from Wednesday, December 16 at 9am.
Like recent home matches, 2,000 tickets will be available to supporters with season ticket holders yet to attend a fixture at a reduced capacity having priority access.
The R’s travel to Carrow Road on Tuesday, December 29 (7.45pm kick-off) whilst Barnsley arrive on Saturday, January 2 (3pm kick-off).
Strict COVID-19 protocols and guidelines such as laned entry systems, temperature checks and more will remain in place at Carrow Road. Further details will be communicated to supporters who are successful in applying for match tickets.
Schedule
Season ticket holders (haven’t attended any of Preston, Sheffield Wednesday or Nottingham Forest) - Wednesday, December 16, 9am
Season ticket holders (have attended Preston, Sheffield Wednesday or Nottingham Forest) - Thursday, December 17, 9am
All season ticket holders and all home and away members - Friday, December 18, 9am
General sale - Monday, December 19, 9am