Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Norwich City release ticket details for QPR and Barnsley home clashes

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 6:03 PM December 15, 2020   
Norwich City fans Carrow Road Championship return Sheffield Wednesday game

Norwich City fans are back at Carrow Road for Sheffield Wednesday's visit for only the second time this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tickets for Norwich City’s Championship fixtures at home to QPR and Barnsley will go on sale from Wednesday, December 16 at 9am. 

Like recent home matches, 2,000 tickets will be available to supporters with season ticket holders yet to attend a fixture at a reduced capacity having priority access. 

The R’s travel to Carrow Road on Tuesday, December 29 (7.45pm kick-off) whilst Barnsley arrive on Saturday, January 2 (3pm kick-off). 

Strict COVID-19 protocols and guidelines such as laned entry systems, temperature checks and more will remain in place at Carrow Road. Further details will be communicated to supporters who are successful in applying for match tickets. 

Schedule

Season ticket holders (haven’t attended any of Preston, Sheffield Wednesday or Nottingham Forest) - Wednesday, December 16, 9am 

Season ticket holders (have attended Preston, Sheffield Wednesday or Nottingham Forest) - Thursday, December 17, 9am 

Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries face Reading hoping to create distance from chasing pack
  2. 2 Reading v Norwich City: everything you need to know
  3. 3 City striker undergoes second kidney transplant
  1. 4 Royal appointment for trusty McGovern
  2. 5 PRESSER LIVE: Reading v Norwich City - No Krul, no Rupp
  3. 6 Not perfect but good enough for Farke
  4. 7 Reading chief hails 'fantastic' Canaries
  5. 8 STARTING XIs: City make two changes for Reading clash
  6. 9 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries striker wanted by Championship rivals
  7. 10 Buendia back in top gear for Farke

All season ticket holders and all home and away members - Friday, December 18, 9am 

General sale - Monday, December 19, 9am 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

Canaries debate: Incomings and outgoings - what will Norwich City do in...

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

King's Lynn Town FC

Sky's the limit for Norwich City youngster

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Chris Goreham: Why I'm not to blame if Buendia moves in January

Chris Goreham

person

Opinion

Love is all you need for Farke and Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus