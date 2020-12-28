Rangers boss Warburton under pressure ahead of Canaries trip

Published: 11:09 AM December 28, 2020

Mark Warburton is a man under pressure as he brings his Queens Park Rangers team to Carrow Road.

Rangers are without a win in eight games following the 2-0 home defeat by Swansea at the weekend and sit 19th in the Championship table, just four points above the drop zone.

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand and chief executive Lee Hoos had a lengthy discussion in the directors' box after the game and already pundits are lining up a replacement.

And Warburton's frustration were obvious after a third defeat in four home matches.

"The table doesn't lie," he said. "I can't sit here and sound like an idiot saying 'no we're fine' - the table tells you where we are.



"We're responsible for where we are and we're responsible for getting out of that. Plain and simple. It would be foolish to say otherwise. Possession, chances - all these stats are irrelevant. There's only one really important stat and that's goals.

"You can dominate long periods of play but it's irrelevant if you don't put the ball in the back of the opposing net.

"We create chances but chances are irrelevant if you don't convert them.

"Everything we do - every pattern of play, combination and every movement - has to result in something positive. At the moment we're flattering to deceive. We have to be better and we have to be more ruthless."

Warburton is reportedly considering giving young striker Charlie Kelman his first start against the Canaries as he looks to solve his team's goal-scoring problems. Kelman was lively during an appearance as a substitute on Saturday.

“It was pleasing to see what Charlie Kelman did when he came off the bench,” said Warburton.

That could mean the chop for Lyndon Dykes or Macauley Bonne.

“We have to look at the personnel available," he added. "This week is literally the first time in ages we have had the chance to work with the boys on pattern of play.

“But when the chips are down you have to respond.”