Published: 9:30 AM April 21, 2021 Updated: 9:39 AM April 21, 2021

Queens Park Rangers have released a statement clarifying the future of manager Mark Warburton, ahead of their clash with Norwich City on Saturday.

The Rs won 1-0 at Swansea on Tuesday night but swiftly following the game a report from The Sun claimed Warburton was going to quit to take on the role of assistant technical director at the Football Association.

The statement began: "QPR would like to confirm there’s absolutely no truth in reports suggesting Mark Warburton is considering leaving the club to take up the role as assistant technical director at the FA."

That was followed by quotes from the former Brentford and Glasgow Rangers boss, saying: “I don’t know where this has come from, there isn’t a grain of truth in it.

“I’m completely committed to QPR and am focused on the job in hand.”

QPR sit eighth after a seventh win in 11 matches, although they've almost certainly left it too late to force their way into the play-offs, sitting nine points adrift with three games to play.

Warburton is coming towards the end of his second season in West London, having guided the Rs to 13th in the Championship during his first campaign in charge.

They entertain already-promoted Norwich on Saturday, who need a win to maintain their five-point lead at the summit after a 1-0 home loss to title rivals Watford on Tuesday evening.

The statement concluded with chief executive, Lee Hoos, adding: “Mark Warburton is not leaving for The FA.

“It’s a pity the publication did not bother checking their facts before releasing the article which is so wide of the mark.”

QPR held Norwich to a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road in late December, with Teemu Pukki's penalty in the 75th minute cancelled out by a Bright Psayi-Samuel spot-kick nine minutes later, with the Canaries losing goalkeeper Michael McGovern to injury and having to bring on youngster Daniel Barden at half-time.

Their fluctuating form has seen them beat high-flying Watford, Bournemouth and Brentford this year but lose to lowly Rotherham, Huddersfield and Birmingham.