Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Womens

Norwich City Women ease to win against QPR at Loftus Road

Logo Icon

Jack MacLean

Published: 4:44 PM September 18, 2022
Updated: 5:01 PM September 18, 2022
Bryony Williams NCFC Women

Norwich City Women's Bryony Williams was in fine form during the Canaries' 2-0 win at Loftus Road on Sunday afternoon - Credit: Chris Newby

Norwich City Women cruised to an impressive 2-0 win against QPR at Loftus Road to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. 

The Canaries took the lead midway through the first half courtesy of Kathryn Stanley’s first goal of the season; a 25-yard lob that Rangers’ keeper Katie McLean couldn’t get to. 

The home side created plenty of chances, hitting the woodwork twice. City’s Ceri Flye cut a relieved figure when she was robbed of possession by Emma Nygaard-Parsons but Bryony Williams was quickly off her line to smother the danger. 

Williams also made an outstanding stop to deny Melanie Hall’s long-range effort. 

Norwich’s attack was kept relatively quiet in the second period but they managed to seal the victory when a breakaway led to a corner, which Megan Todd rose highest to head home and double the visitors’ lead. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce prior to the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, W

Interview

'Anybody who finishes above Norwich will go up' - Bruce on Canaries

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith before the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road, NorwichPict

News

Smith takeaways: City boss on Hanley fitness, West Brom and Aaron Ramsey

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Grant Hanley of Norwich is replaced by Ben Gibson of Norwich during the Championship match at Carrow

Press conference

PRESSER: Norwich City v West Brom; Late Hanley decision

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Ben Gibson of Norwich clears the ball under pressure from Chris Martin of Bristol City

Columnist

Robin Sainty: Getting better, but still in need of some remedies

Robin Sainty

person