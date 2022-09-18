Norwich City Women ease to win against QPR at Loftus Road

Womens

Norwich City Women's Bryony Williams was in fine form during the Canaries' 2-0 win at Loftus Road on Sunday afternoon - Credit: Chris Newby

Norwich City Women cruised to an impressive 2-0 win against QPR at Loftus Road to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The Canaries took the lead midway through the first half courtesy of Kathryn Stanley’s first goal of the season; a 25-yard lob that Rangers’ keeper Katie McLean couldn’t get to.

The home side created plenty of chances, hitting the woodwork twice. City’s Ceri Flye cut a relieved figure when she was robbed of possession by Emma Nygaard-Parsons but Bryony Williams was quickly off her line to smother the danger.

Williams also made an outstanding stop to deny Melanie Hall’s long-range effort.

Norwich’s attack was kept relatively quiet in the second period but they managed to seal the victory when a breakaway led to a corner, which Megan Todd rose highest to head home and double the visitors’ lead.