Published: 6:00 AM April 25, 2021

Our chief Norwich City reporter David Freezer has posted his ratings following a 3-1 win at QPR which leaves the leaders on the verge of the Championship title.

• Tim Krul

Crucial penalty save was so important to the result when City were still 1-0 up, continuing a skill which has played a big part in his career. Also made an important block from the same player, Lyndon Dykes, five minutes after Xavi Quintilla had taken the lead. 8

• Max Aarons

Excellent finish for his second goal of the season, charging forward to offer the extra attacking option and being picked out by a sublime Kenny McLean cross, finishing calmly Also denied in the first half but should have passed to Emi Buendia in space. 7

• Andrew Omobamidele

One brave block of a Dykes shot on the edge of his area in the first half. Didn’t do much wrong but faded and struggled to deal with presence of substitute Charlie Austin. 6

• Grant Hanley (C)

Wasn't able to exert the same dominance and control as so often this season, getting in a muddle and stumbling into a clumsy tackle on Chris Willock to concede a penalty which could have been costly were it not for Krul’s instincts. 6

• Xavi Quintilla (replaced by Tettey, 89)

Welcome slice of fortune as his swerving shot deceived Seny Dieng to squirm through the keepers arms and drop over the line, for his first City goal. Also involved in the build-up to Aarons’ goal and offered a steady attacking outlet. Remains unconvincing in defence though and was caught out of position for the Rangers goal. 7

• Oliver Skipp

Some good touches going forward, including the build-up to Teemu Pukki’s best chance. Inadvertently helped on Willock’s cross ahead of Dykes’ goal when it looked like he tracked back well to deny Austin. 6

• Kenny McLean

Driving force, with two sublime assists and a buccaneering run in the first half which led to Kieran Dowell having a deflected shot saved. Determined and full of energy, crossing for Aarons for 2-0 and nabbing possession before exchanging a one-two with Todd Cantwell to set up Buendia for 3-1, having been moved into a more advanced position. 8

• Emi Buendia (replaced by Placheta, 89)

Simple finish to make sure of the win, after desperately calling for the cross from McLean in space at the back post, for his 14th of the campaign. Also picked up a 16th assist, with a simple but sharp left-footed switch to Quintilla in space. Looked frustrated at times but still kept QPR very busy. 7

• Kieran Dowell (replaced by Sorensen, 74)

Could have been the star of the show but wasn’t his day. Had four good chances, three of which were saved and one that went wide. Also sent Pukki clean through for the striker’s big chance. 7

• Todd Cantwell (replaced by Hernandez, 85)

Got away with a poor touch early on, as Osman Kakay fired wide. Popped up all over the pitch and teased the Rangers players throughout. One-two with McLean ahead of Buendia’s goal but couldn’t make contact with Dowell’s cross in the first half and blazed over early in the second. 7

• Teemu Pukki (replaced by Hugill, 85)

On another day the Finn could have had a hat-trick. Fired wide after working the space and scuffed an effort after being played into the box by Dowell in the first half. Looked a certainty to score his 26th of the season after being sent clean through by Skipp and Dowell at 2-0 – before kicking the woodwork in frustration after firing wide of the right post. Thankfully, it didn’t prove costly.. 6

City substitutes

• Jacob Sorensen

For Dowell, 74. Good energy and helped to calm things down as City get things simple after the third goal. 6

• Onel Hernandez

For Cantwell, 85. N/A

• Jordan Hugill

For Pukki, 85. N/A

• Przemek Placheta

For Buendia, 89. N/A

• Alex Tettey

For Quintilla, 89. N/A

