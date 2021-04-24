Published: 6:26 PM April 24, 2021 Updated: 6:38 PM April 24, 2021

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Jordan Hugill of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke hailed his team for getting their title pursuit back on track ‘in style’ after the Championship leaders’ 3-1 win at Queens Park Rangers.

The Canaries weren’t crowned champions, thanks to Watford also winning, but maintained their five-point cushion at the summit with just six points left to play for so remain in firm control of the title race.

Farke was most pleased with the way the leaders bounced back from their home defeats to Bournemouth and Watford amid their promotion celebrations though, against an in-form home side.

“I’m really happy with this win because you couldn’t criticise or blame my players at all for the last two games,” said the City boss.

“The Bournemouth game was difficult because just a few hours before the game we were promoted, playing with a red card, playing with an under-load, key decisions against us, really doubtful injuries to key players.

“Then two-and-a-half days later we have to play against Watford after all the celebrations. Although you can’t criticise my players, it is always difficult when you have lost two games, for the momentum and the self-confidence.

“You have to dig in for the next game and grind out a result. This is what we did, we responded in style, against a side in QPR who over the last 21 games were third in the form table in the whole league.

“They are a really good football side, currently in a really good shape and especially in the home games they have a really good record.

“So for that I’m pretty pleased that we were able to respond with a 3-1 win, great goals and also able to create a few more chances, were able to score more.

“QPR also had their spells, compliments to them in general. Perhaps in one or two scenes we could have been a bit more compact against them but it was a third game in seven days so not too much to complain about.

“I’m really happy with this performance and many compliments to my lads.”

Xavi Quintilla had claimed the lead before the break but a Tim Krul penalty save was needed before Max Aarons made it 2-0 in the 58th minute in a competitive encounter packed with chances, with Emi Buendia finally making sure of the win in the 82nd minute.

“We have the best goalkeeper in the league. I always trust him to be there with key moments,” Farke said of Holland international Krul.

“To be honest, today I was quite confident even after an equaliser we would have responded and would have found the next gear and been able to go back in the lead.

“We started quite well in the second half, we were on the front foot, but we allowed them to have this situation a little bit and could have defended the counter a bit better.

“We also gave away a bit of an unnecessary penalty away but then Tim Krul, like I say, the best goalkeeper in the league, was able to be there for us and to save the ball.

“Although I was quite comfortable that with an equaliser we would have won this game, it was of course also a key moment in the game and again, many compliments to Tim.”

