MATCHDAY LIVE: Will City be crowned champions at Loftus Road?

Published: 1:30 PM April 24, 2021

Norwich City can be crowned champions this afternoon if they beat QPR and Watford fail to win. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City travel to the capital hoping to atone for their two consecutive defeats since promotion was confirmed and with the knowledge that victory could see them crowned champions today.

A win for Daniel Farke's men at Loftus Road against QPR and Watford failing to win against defensively resolute Millwall would secure the title for the Canaries.

City currently sit five points clear at the summit of the division with three games left to play this season. Standing between them and matching their record points tally at this level is Mark Warburton's in-form QPR side.

Since the reverse fixture back in December, the Rs sit third in the form table behind both Norwich and Watford. January additions, including Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen, have improved their team, but their late surge hasn't proved enough to break into the top six.

City will be without the suspended Dimitris Giannoulis after an appeal to overturn his red card received against Bournemouth was dismissed. Xavi Quintilla was given the nod in midweek, but had a difficult night contending with Ismaila Sarr's quality.

Farke has reiterated his desire that the Canaries end the Championship season in strong fashion, despite promotion having already been secured. A win against QPR today would be the best way to atone for those two defeats at Carrow Road earlier this week.

