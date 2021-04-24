Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
MATCHDAY LIVE: Will City be crowned champions at Loftus Road?

Connor Southwell

Published: 1:30 PM April 24, 2021   
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road,

Norwich City can be crowned champions this afternoon if they beat QPR and Watford fail to win. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City travel to the capital hoping to atone for their two consecutive defeats since promotion was confirmed and with the knowledge that victory could see them crowned champions today.

A win for Daniel Farke's men at Loftus Road against QPR and Watford failing to win against defensively resolute Millwall would secure the title for the Canaries.

City currently sit five points clear at the summit of the division with three games left to play this season. Standing between them and matching their record points tally at this level is Mark Warburton's in-form QPR side.

Since the reverse fixture back in December, the Rs sit third in the form table behind both Norwich and Watford. January additions, including Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen, have improved their team, but their late surge hasn't proved enough to break into the top six. 

City will be without the suspended Dimitris Giannoulis after an appeal to overturn his red card received against Bournemouth was dismissed. Xavi Quintilla was given the nod in midweek, but had a difficult night contending with Ismaila Sarr's quality. 

Farke has reiterated his desire that the Canaries end the Championship season in strong fashion, despite promotion having already been secured. A win against QPR today would be the best way to atone for those two defeats at Carrow Road earlier this week. 

- You can follow the action live from Loftus Road via our match day blog

City transfer rumours: West Ham show interest in £30m rated Aarons

Connor Southwell

Max Aarons of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pictu

No West Ham contact for Aarons; Drmic wage hike unlikely

Connor Southwell

Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber before the Pre-season friendly match at Stadion Laumesk

Webber will continue to be 'brutally honest' at City

David Freezer

Jordan Hugill of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 7th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

City hot-shot out to prove point in Premier League, claims ex-Canary

Mark Armstrong

