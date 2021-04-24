Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
QPR v Norwich City - all you need to know

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM April 24, 2021   
Seny Dieng of Queens Park Rangers makes a save from Norwich City's Emi Buendia

Emi Buendia is denied by Seny Dieng during Norwich City's home draw with QPR at the end of last year - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have another opportunity to clinch the Championship title when they head to Loftus Road (3pm kick-off). We run down all the key points you need to know.      

The permutation? 

City will be champions if they win and Watford fail to beat Millwall at Vicarage Road (3pm kick-off). 

 

Dimitris Giannoulis of Norwich is sent off by Referee Graham Scott

Dimitris Giannoulis is out of Norwich City's trip to QPR after his red card against Bournemouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd


 

Team news   

There are no new injury concerns for Daniel Farke. Left-back Dimitris Giannoulis serves the second of a three-game ban for his Bournemouth red card. Farke was already without Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Ben Gibson (ankle), Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) and Sam Byram (hamstring).  

For QPR, goalkeeper Seny Dieng was being assessed after suffering a broken nose. Jordy de Wijs, out for two matches since himself suffering a broken nose, is expected to join the squad. Geoff Cameron looks unlikely to return as he is still nursing a knock. 

Form guide 

Norwich (first): D-W-W-L-L 

QPR (8th): L-W-L-W-W 

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on QPR 

“I'm full of respect for QPR. They are one of the best footballing sides in the league, Mark is doing a great job. They are in position three in the form table over the last 20 games.” 

Queens Park Rangers Manager Mark Warburton

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mark Warburton on Norwich 

 “We must meet the challenge, deliver another good performance and try and dominate our opponents and impose ourselves on what will be a very tough game.” 


Grant Hanley of Norwich makes a last ditch tackle to deny Ilias Chair of Queens Park Rangers during

Grant Hanley makes a last-ditch tackle to deny QOR's Ilias Chair during the draw at Carrow Road in December - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met      

December 29, 2020 

Norwich City 1 QPR 1 

Teemu Pukki scored 15 minutes from time from the penalty spot, but the visitors nicked a point six minutes from time with a penalty of their own, scored by Bright Osayi-Samuel. 

Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Kasey Palmer of Bristol City booked by James Linington

Referee James Linington, booking Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell during the game against Bristol City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee 

James Linington 

In 28 League and cup games he has shown 65 yellows cards and four reds. Was in charge for City’s 2-0 home win over Bristol City in January. 

How can I watch? 
The match is available to watch on iFollow with a £10 match pass. It is not free for season ticket holders as it's a weekend away game.  

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com   

Prediction      

Might well have been a rocket launched at Colney this week after two defeats. No excuses, get the job done – 2-0 to City. 




