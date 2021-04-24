QPR v Norwich City - all you need to know
Norwich City have another opportunity to clinch the Championship title when they head to Loftus Road (3pm kick-off). We run down all the key points you need to know.
The permutation?
City will be champions if they win and Watford fail to beat Millwall at Vicarage Road (3pm kick-off).
Team news
There are no new injury concerns for Daniel Farke. Left-back Dimitris Giannoulis serves the second of a three-game ban for his Bournemouth red card. Farke was already without Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Ben Gibson (ankle), Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) and Sam Byram (hamstring).
For QPR, goalkeeper Seny Dieng was being assessed after suffering a broken nose. Jordy de Wijs, out for two matches since himself suffering a broken nose, is expected to join the squad. Geoff Cameron looks unlikely to return as he is still nursing a knock.
Form guide
Norwich (first): D-W-W-L-L
QPR (8th): L-W-L-W-W
Daniel Farke on QPR
“I'm full of respect for QPR. They are one of the best footballing sides in the league, Mark is doing a great job. They are in position three in the form table over the last 20 games.”
Mark Warburton on Norwich
“We must meet the challenge, deliver another good performance and try and dominate our opponents and impose ourselves on what will be a very tough game.”
Last time they met
December 29, 2020
Norwich City 1 QPR 1
Teemu Pukki scored 15 minutes from time from the penalty spot, but the visitors nicked a point six minutes from time with a penalty of their own, scored by Bright Osayi-Samuel.
Referee
James Linington
In 28 League and cup games he has shown 65 yellows cards and four reds. Was in charge for City’s 2-0 home win over Bristol City in January.
How can I watch?
The match is available to watch on iFollow with a £10 match pass. It is not free for season ticket holders as it's a weekend away game.
You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com
Prediction
Might well have been a rocket launched at Colney this week after two defeats. No excuses, get the job done – 2-0 to City.