Published: 6:30 AM January 11, 2021

Xavi Quintilla was back in action for Norwich as Coventry were beaten in the FA Cup - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Xavi Quintilla is enjoying the team spirit at Norwich City, revealing how he helped Jacob Sorensen cope with adjusting to the left-back position during the Canaries' injury crisis.

The Spaniard made his first appearance for two months as he played all of the 2-0 home win over Championship rivals Coventry in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The Villarreal loanee's unexpectedly long absence, eventually totalling 13 matches, saw defensive midfielder Sorensen cope admirably as City's form defied their injury problems.

“I’m really happy for him, he’s a good friend of mine in the dressing room," Quintilla said of Sorensen. "It was hard for him the first games, without playing there before.

“I tried to comment on the games and help him, we are a team and the wins of Jacob are my wins. That’s how it is, we are a team and you can see that on the pitch.”

The 24-year-old, who was signed with a view to a permanent deal, was impressed by the way Daniel Farke's squad climbed to the Championship summit despite depleted resources.

“We already knew that we had so many good players but I think the most important thing was that we are a team," he continued. "Jacob is doing well in my position but I tried to help him and I’m really happy for him, for our wins in the team.

“We are 26 or 27 players but we are all as one to get wins in the Championship.”

City had more than 10 players missing for some games in November and December but were able to reintroduce fit-again players including Quintilla, Bali Mumba and Przemek Placheta on Saturday.

“It was hard this year, with the coronavirus we didn’t have a (full) pre-season, we didn’t have time to stay at home and recover," the former Barcelona trainee said.

“We have many games, so it’s really crazy this year with the coronavirus but we try to get better and better every game and I think the team is in a great way.”

The injury absence of Xavi Quintilla came to an end as the Canaries faced Coventry - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Next up for the Canaries is a trip to Cardiff on Saturday, one of the Championship's most physical and direct sides, who proved awkward opposition at Carrow Road in December but were fortunate to only be beaten 2-0.

“Every Championship game is tough, like Cardiff a few weeks ago," Quintilla added. "We know every team is good and we have to put in a good performance and play well to get the three points.”