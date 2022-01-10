Milot Rashica scored the only goal as Norwich City won at Charlton in the FA Cup - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are searching for a turning point in their disappointing season and Milot Rashica is hoping his FA Cup winner at Charlton can provide that impetus.

The tricky winger returned from his six-game injury absence as a half-time substitute alongside Teemu Pukki and Brandon Williams, as the Canaries improved after a calamitous first half against League One opposition.

Now attention returns to the Premier League survival fight and trying to end a run of five successive defeats without a goal when City go to West Ham on Wednesday night.

“After some difficulties, even at the start with the tough games and Covid, the injured players and everything, it was just a little bit too much for us – and everything happened at the same time,” Rashica said of the top-flight woes.

“But after a little bit of a break I hope this will be the turning point and we can start the year in a much better way.”

The 25-year-old's winner in the 79th minute was his first Canaries goal since joining from Werder Bremen last summer but isn’t setting targets for the second half of the season.

“To be honest, it doesn’t matter at this point, who scored the goals or who assisted,” Rashica continued.

“From now on every game is like a final for us, we just need to win as many points as we can.”

The Kosovo international has seen evidence that the City players are ready to begin their fightback, with a home clash against Everton to follow on Saturday.

Milot Rashica and Teemu Pukki were the standout performers as Norwich City beat Charlton Athletic 1-0 at the Valley. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“We know the quality that we have and the games that we have in front of us, so we will work hard every day.

“I can see from the lads when we lose, that they want to give more and learn from the mistakes.

“Everyone is ready and knows what to expect in the upcoming weeks, so we are ready to fight for it.”

Rashica returned from a groin problem in the FA Cup on Sunday and is eager to take confidence from a positive return to action,

“I had problems for almost six weeks, so I had a good rehabilitation and I hope everything went well,” he added.

“It was good to get some minutes. We won the game and I scored the goal so I hope this will be big confidence, not only for me but all of the team.”

