Read in full: Stirring poem on Norwich City's title triumph

Published: 11:27 AM May 10, 2021 Updated: 11:44 AM May 10, 2021

Stephen Fry at Carrow Road in 2015, during Norwich City's play-off victory over Ipswich - Credit: Denise Bradley

You've perhaps already seen the video - now have a read of it stirring words in print.

As the curtain closed on Norwich City's tremendous title triumph, we premiered a video of an emotional poem dedicated to the one solitary thing that was missing from the season: you the fans.

Written by Joe Webb, the first ever Young Norfolk Laureate, 'To Those We've Missed' is a touching tribute to all the supporters that were forced to cheer the boys on from afar, rather than on the terraces.

And in the video, it was lovingly read in the unmistakable tones of actor and avid City fan Stephen Fry.

The poem celebrates the title-winning season, while also paying tribute to those who were kept away from the action by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tim Krul, centre, enjoys Norwich City's title triumph at Carrow Road

Here it is in full:

It’s been a funny old year…

Well, that’s to put it lightly

Around this time last season, we fell down despite our fighting

And the stream of ‘oh, it’s inevitable for a small club like ours’

Came tumbling in as surely as frustrating VARs





Factor in the lack of fans, the ones who keep us going

And who would have expected the performances we’ve been showing?

Krul’s safe pair of hands, towering Hanley at the back Buendia’s midfield wizardry, some little-known Finn in attack…

Kenny McLean led the title celebrations outside Carrow Road for Norwich City's players - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

In recent times, being a Norwich fan has been… let’s say, a rollercoaster – I mean, there have been loads of lows – the 7-1 to Colchester – But Farke and Webber’s success is legendary

Modern-day heroes Ensuring Carrow Road will never feel too far from home





I think it’s times like these that force our love to run deeper

Our most unprecedented achievement – but with no one there to see it

So cut through me, I bleed yellow and green

Forbes, Fashanu and Keelan

The kind of passion of which other clubs could only dream

Distance is the hardest part of any relationship So there’s a special kind of feeling in returning to what we’ve missed

And when the new season begins, whether through glory, rise or fall

Just picture crowds of fans, united, proudly singing On The Ball…

The Canaries are rising from the ashes, and dare I say it, looking stronger than ever before Because it’s the club we live and die for, the club we love, and so much more