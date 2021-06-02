Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

From almost beating AC Milan to relegation for ex-Canaries captain

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 2:42 PM June 2, 2021    Updated: 2:50 PM June 2, 2021
Ivo Pinto of Norwich looks dejected as Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United celebrates scoring his sideÕs

Ivo Pinto made 94 appearances for Norwich between 2016 and 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 

An eventful Portuguese season finished amid relegation pain for former Norwich City captain Ivo Pinto. 

In October the right-back was part of the Rio Ave team which came agonisingly close to taking the scalp of Italian giants AC MIlan in the final Europa League qualification stage. 

Pinto was released by Norwich in 2019 having made 94 appearances for the Canaries since joining from Dinamo Zagreb for around £2.5million in January 2016. 

He returned to Zagreb but six months later returned to his homeland with Famalicao, who were beaten to the final Europa League qualifying spot in the Portuguese top flight by just a point, by Rio Ave. 

Subsequently Pinto joined Rio Ave on a season-long loan, where he had a couple of loan stints as a youngster while on the books at Porto. 

The 31-year-old former Portugal Under-21 international was a regular starter this season, making 31 appearances in all competitions – but it proved a distressing campaign. 

He started all three Europa League qualifiers, with Bosnian minnows FK Borac Banja Luka beaten 2-0 and then a late goal in Istanbul took Besiktas to penalties, who were beaten in the shoot-out, with Pinto already substituted. 

The former City defender did take a penalty against Milan on home soil though, after a 2-2 draw when the Serie A side had needed a last-gasp penalty in extra-time. 

Pinto converted the 10th penalty to keep the shoot-out alive but Milan earned an 11-10 win on penalties to leave the hosts heartbroken. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Canaries transfer rumours: City closing in on first summer signing
  2. 2 Norwich City transfer rumours: Italian champions join the race for Aarons
  3. 3 Former City defender set for another Championship chance
  1. 4 'Why can’t we do more than they’ve done?' - New Town chief looking to surpass City
  2. 5 Ex-Norwich City keeper signs for Linnets
  3. 6 City keeper Krul could be Holland's number one at the Euros
  4. 7 City report card: Mature Cantwell facing fresh challenge at City
  5. 8 Ex-City man misses out on final England squad for Euros
  6. 9 'Average' training ground saw City miss out on former West Ham striker
  7. 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Striker and midfielders linked

Domestically, a change of manager was made at the end of December after slipping into the bottom half of the table but the return of Miguel Cardoso as head coach at the end of January proved unsuccessful. 

A run of 11 games without a win saw the Vila do Conde side nosedive from still being in the top half at the start of April, to slipping to third from bottom and into the relegation play-off. 

Pinto missed six games during the second half of the campaign, due to injury and suspension, but started both legs against second-tier side Arouca, playing all of a 3-0 away defeat. 

Then on Sunday, the speedy full-back was taken off at half-time and replaced by a forward as Ave crashed to a 2-0 home defeat and relegation, ending 13 successive seasons in the top tier. 

Pinto – who was called up to a senior Portugal squad in 2014 but remained on the bench during two games – is set to return to Zagreb, where he still has 12 months on his contract. Dinamo won the Croatian title to earn a place in Champions League qualification. 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship

Video

Buendia blow as Argentina removed as Copa America hosts

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Timm Klose of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Video

Klose recommends the Norwich route for youngsters

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke at the end of the Sky Bet Championsh

Updated

City Q&A recap - Full steam ahead

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Espanyol's Adri Embarba (centre) and Pol Lozano (right) during the training session at Molineux, Wol

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

Norwich City transfer rumours: Interest in Spanish winger persists

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus