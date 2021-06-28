The day I told Bradley Johnson that I love him

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM June 28, 2021

BBC Radio Norfolk's Rob Butler was living the dream when he was pitchside for Norwich City's fabulous play-off victory at Wembley in 2015 - no question, it was his favourite game

The first time Norwich City played at Wembley in my lifetime was when I was four years old - it was the Milk Cup final, the friendly final.

My sister and dad had headed to the national stadium to see us beat Sunderland.

I was too young to go and too young to understand, but I can vividly remember watching the game on TV and ignoring the football to see if I could spot my old man in the crowd. I didn’t see him. My sister returned that day with a Sunderland hat that she’d swapped with a distraught Rokerite. Little did I know that 30 years later I would be at Wembley with Norwich City, and on the pitch!

Alex Neil - the mastermind behind Norwich City's 2015 success at Wembley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The journey to that 2015 Championship play-off final at Wembley against Middlesbrough had been quite a ride. Our old BBC Radio Norfolk friend and colleague Neil Adams had laid some solid foundations before Alex Neil finished the job spectacularly. The Scotsman’s place in Canaries folklore should never be underestimated. There will never be a bigger play-off semi-final than an East Anglian Derby over two legs and Neil ensured that we saw off the old enemy in some style.

You may also want to watch:

I will never forget seeing Chris Goreham very nearly jump off the gantry in pure ecstasy as he brilliantly described Nathan Redmond’s goal which made it 2-1 in the Carrow Road leg.

So, to Wembley Stadium and my favourite game as a lifelong Norwich supporter.

Ready for kick-off - the BBC Radio Norfolk team at Wembley in 2015, from left, Phil Daley, Jamie Cureton, Adam Drury, Chris Goreham and Rob Butler - Credit: Rob Butler

I travelled to the capital with my colleague Phil Daley and our two summarisers for the day, Adam Drury and Jamie Cureton, complete with his dyed green hair. Yes, really!

It’s an honour to work for BBC Radio Norfolk and follow in the footsteps of one of my broadcasting heroes, Roy Waller, but part of me wished I could be in the pub with my pals sipping some Dutch courage (probably at six quid a pint with those London prices!).

I have a very close-knit set of friends who I met through being a City fan, all Norfolk lads who have spread around the world as far as Singapore and California. We’d had one of our first proper trips as a group together at the Cardiff play-off final in 2002. We lost that day, of course, but every football fan knows that long-lasting memories aren’t always formed on winning days.

From the first time I started travelling to away games with Chris, he’s always drummed it into me about arriving early (one of his nicknames is Dickie Bird) and May 25, 2015 was no exception. The last thing you want is to be rushing around plugging stuff in before a live broadcast, let alone not having time to eat! Of course, Wembley had a splendid pre-match spread in the Press Room, but we don’t go for the good grub, it’s just a nice bonus.

Phil and Chris were to be positioned in the press box to present and commentate with Adam and Jamie and my job was to be the pitch-side reporter, speaking to fans before the game and getting some post-match reaction. I headed down to my seat expecting to be sat near the fans and I kept walking down the steps, lower and lower, searching for the BBC Radio Norfolk seat until finally finding it. I was practically on the Norwich bench. Wow! Maybe I would rather be here than the pub.

I don’t need to tell you what happened in the game. It was truly one of the best Norwich performances ever, bearing in mind what was at stake. Both goals forever etched in our memories. To be just behind the City bench was quite something. I made eye contact with Bennetts, Elliott and Ryan, after Cameron Jerome’s goal and I could see in their eyes how much it meant to them. Two fantastic professionals who loved playing for our club.

The final whistle was approaching, and I knew Norwich were going back to the Premier League, it was a done deal. I also knew that I was okay to go onto the pitch to get some post-match interviews, free range to speak to whoever I wanted, a luxury rarely experienced by us football journalists these days!

As I waited to hear that whistle, I saw Sky presenter Simon Thomas, a massive Norwich City fan and old friend. Let’s just say we had an emotional moment together. No words, just emotions. It felt great to share it with someone who loves the club as much as I do.

Wembley delight for Bradley Johnson - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The whistle went and my first target was Bradley Johnson, the heartbeat of the team. I could see how emotional he was, so I put my arm around him. He did a fantastic tearful live interview for us and then I told him I loved him, live on air. I know journalists are supposed to remain impartial, but come on! I’d just seen my team win at Wembley in the biggest game in club football. I meant what I said. I did love Bradley and every single one of his teammates.

It was a magic Monday and it was my favourite game as a Norwich City supporter.