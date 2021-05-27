Former City keeper Green praise Krul's brilliant improvement

Interview

Published: 5:00 PM May 27, 2021

Tim Krul of Norwich celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/05/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul's game has improved immeasurably since joining Norwich City, according to former Canaries goalkeeper Robert Green.

The Dutch international joined City in the hope of reviving a career that was heading in the wrong direction after a major knee injury suffered on an artificial pitch whilst on international duty in 2015.

Krul has been described as the best goalkeeper in the Championship by his boss Daniel Farke and holds the highest save percentage across the four divisions in England. The 33-year-old kept 18 clean sheets in 32 matches this season.

City have been blessed with a cohort of talented shot-stoppers throughout the years, including Green, who came through the club's academy and made over 200 appearances during his time at Carrow Road.

The former West Ham, Leeds United and England goalkeeper played 267 games in the Premier League and has the necessary experience on what is required to maintain your status as a top flight club.

Green has plenty of respect for Krul, who has become a hugely important member of the Canaries' squad under Farke. He was named as City's Player of the Season during the 2019/20 season and has become a fans favourite.

It's been quite the transformation for a goalkeeper who was unsure where his career was heading prior to arriving in Norfolk.

At Newcastle, Green says Krul wasn't as adept at his distribution and that is an area that has radically improved since he joined Norwich.

"Coming back from a major injury, he went to Ajax and it didn't work out for him there. So to come and cement his place at Norwich has been brilliant.

"When he was at Newcastle, he started his career and wasn't actually too great with his feet. It wasn't a strong point of his. But the way Norwich play out now and the ability he has shown from that, is something he has really grown into.

"The experience he has got now is helpful and because he's had that injury, he just loves playing football now. It doesn't matter and he's just enjoying it. You can see that. I hope next season he is as steady as he has been in the last couple," former City goalkeeper Green said.

Robert Green made over 200 appearances for City. - Credit: Evening News ©2004

- Former England international Rob Green and legendary striker Dean Windass are helping football fans around Great Britain take control of their energy spending while also encouraging everyone to do their bit to help upgrade our outdated energy system by getting a smart meter – paving the way for smarter homes and more integration of renewables like wind and solar.