Robin Sainty: We're off! And we're almost ready...

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM August 14, 2021

The opening day of the season is exciting enough at the best of times, but today will be on a different level as full stadiums return for the first time in over 18 months.

Inevitably that will cause anxiety for some and hopefully everyone will be considerate of that and follow the guidance, because none of us wants to see a return to football behind closed doors after the sacrifices that we have all had to make. Nor do we want anyone to feel unsafe at a game that should be a celebration of the return of fans.

What should be an electric atmosphere will also be helped by the knowledge that, unlike in their last season in the Premier League, City have been able to invest significantly in bolstering a squad that romped to the Championship title last season, currently having more new faces than most other Premier League clubs.

While many fans still mourn the departure of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa, the fact is that City’s record sale has been a major factor in the club being been able to secure exciting young attacking talent like Christos Tzolis, Milot Rashica and Josh Sargent.

Buendia may have been City’s fulcrum over the last three seasons, but during that time Todd Cantwell has developed and grown as a player and is more than ready to assume greater responsibility.

What’s also important is that, whereas stopping Buendia effectively meant stopping City, such was his importance to the side, Cantwell’s growing maturity and the additional goal threat offered once Kieran Dowell found his feet towards the end of last season has been augmented by the addition of Tzolis and Rashica to present opponents with a wider range of problems.

The loan signing of the mercurial Billy Gilmour is both a huge statement of intent and a testament to the respect in which Daniel Farke and his club are held within the game. Since the German’s arrival, City have become the perfect place for young players to develop and there is little doubt that the way that Ollie Skipp was handled last season was a major factor in Chelsea’s decision to let Gilmour come to Carrow Road.

Pierre Lees-Melou will add a presence to City's midfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The twin trends that have been apparent in City’s summer transfers have been athleticism and pace and the acquisition of the highly-experienced Pierre Lees-Melou will add an imposing physical presence to central midfield, an area that looked a little lightweight two seasons ago.

However, it seems that City’s transfer activity is far from finished with defensive midfield and central defence appearing to be target areas and some players now likely to be surplus to requirements after this week’s arrivals.

Overall, it’s shaping up well, with plenty more attacking options at Farke’s disposal and a defence which is considerably stronger than when City were last in the top flight, particularly if more depth is acquired as expected, although Farke will be praying that the injury crises of the last two seasons won’t be repeated.

Having said all that there is no doubt that City are going into the season considerably undercooked. This is partly due to the recent coronavirus outbreak which saw two pre-season games cancelled and significantly reduced squads for the last two with up to 11 players missing extended periods of training while isolating.

The late arrivals have also been unhelpful in that respect, and the fact that there are so many new players in the squad means that it will inevitably take some time for the team to gel.

Add to that opening games against each of the last two seasons’ champions and a lot of patience will be required from fans as Farke’s men get up to speed, particularly the younger players.

Expectations will inevitably be high, but even Buendia didn’t set the world alight at first. However, as with him, I think the wait will be worth it!