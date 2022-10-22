Robin Sainty: Game days are starting to feel like Groundhog Day

Columnist

I have to hold my hands up. I have previously suggested that the doom-laden predictions made by some during the unbeaten run were wide of the mark, but the performances over the last three weeks make that position untenable.

Saturday’s first half was dreadful, but at least there was a degree of improvement after half-time.

Yet Tuesday night was just a slow decline that culminated in utter shambles as City imploded spectacularly against a side that were hard working and aggressive, but had shown little sign of carrying a goal threat.

Yes, there have been injuries and the ball hasn’t run for City in the way it did during the unbeaten run, but that doesn’t excuse an inability to complete simple passes or to win 50:50 challenges.

At Watford, City’s midfield was brushed aside contemptuously time and time again as they contrived to make a mid-table side look like prime Brazil, and it was significant that on the first occasion they managed to string more than four passes together they scored the goal that gave them some hope going into the second half.

However, despite building up a head of steam, the over-elaboration around the Watford box and the reluctance to take a shot when it was on offer saw the game drift away from them amid some embarrassing play acting from the home players.

Dean Smith said that he expected a reaction on Tuesday, but all we saw was more of the same as City huffed and puffed, but produced minimal goal threat as intricate move after intricate move foundered on the rocks of an obdurate Luton defence and we awaited the inevitable error that would allow a side that produced two shots on target to walk away with the points.

It was all so predictable, with the icing on the cake being provided by the sending off, although the fact that the referee had happily allowed all-in wrestling on every set-piece throughout the evening contributed to that.

The fact that these two abject performances coincided with the publication of the club accounts showing a significant loss which suggests a need to slash the wage bill if promotion isn’t achieved this season, did nothing to lift the mood around Carrow Road where fan disengagement seems to be worsening by the week.

In fairness it’s not just here. One thing that struck me on the walk back to the car on Saturday was how low key the Watford fans were, despite ending a terrible run by beating one of the pre-season promotion favourites. There was no jubilation and most of the conversations around us weren’t even about the game.

That’s unhealthy, but it’s indicative of a view that we’re both competing for a prize that, far from being attractive, is a poisoned chalice that will bring only pain.

Match day summed up - Credit: Andy Sumner/Focus Images Ltd

The dreadful matchday atmosphere suggests that it goes deeper than that at Norwich. I’ve spoken to many long-term fans who are increasingly apathetic, not because of poor results (heaven knows we’ve endured some awful City teams over the years) but because they feel distanced from the club, the players and the manager.

What should be a pleasure is becoming a chore for many and that’s not good. When the club was restructured in 2017 there was a real sense that everyone was pulling in the same direction, creating a positive atmosphere that contributed to the club’s success on the pitch and gave it a unique identity, but now the sense of alienation and frustration is palpable and the infighting amongst fans is an inevitable consequence of that.

With two tough fixtures ahead this really does feel like a make-or-break period, although the level of competitiveness in the Championship means that despite City’s slump, they are far from out of contention, but something has to change, and change quickly because game days are starting to feel like Groundhog Day.



