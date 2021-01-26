Norwich City transfer rumours: Bushiri close to Eupen loan

Video

Rocky Bushiri is close to returning to Eupen on loan from Norwich City, according to reports in Belgium.

The 21-year-old is currently playing for KV Mechelen but after a poor first half of the season, the Canaries are keen to swap his club in search of more game time for the Belgian U21 international.

Bushiri has made six appearances in the Jupiler League this season, with his last appearance for the club coming in December during their 3-0 defeat to Club Brugge. The defender was substituted off in the second period.

It was with Eupen that the defender impressed during a season-long loan in 2018/19 whilst on the books at Oostende. Bushiri then signed for the Canaries in July 2019 before joining League One side Blackpool on loan.

Loans to Sint-Truiden and Mechelen followed, but Bushiri is yet to play a substantial amount of games whilst on loan.

Belgian outlet Grenzecho are reporting that defender started his medical on Monday after Mechelen agreed to cut short his loan spell. Bushiri is now expected to spend the remainder of the season on loan at the Kehrwegstadion.

Eupen currently sit 12th in the table, three points off the Europa League play-off places.

Bushiri has another two years on his contract at Carrow Road.