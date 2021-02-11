'Happy' Bushiri nets on Eupen debut

Video

Published: 1:56 PM February 11, 2021 Updated: 4:01 PM February 11, 2021

Rocky Bushiri was delighted to mark his KAS Eupen debut with a goal after two months in the cold at previous loan club KV Mechelen.

The Norwich City loan export returned to the club where he spent an impressive season with back in 2018-19 in search of regular game time.

Bushiri scored the final goal of Eupen's 5-1 victory over Olympic Charleroi on Wednesday. The victory has moved them 10 points clear of the relegation places in the Belgian top flight.

City signed the 21-year-old from Oostende back in 2018, but the defender has spent the entirety of his time at the club out on loan. Bushiri has previously been on loan at Blackpool, Sint-Truiden and Mechelen.

Speaking about his happiness after scoring his first goal for the club, Bushiri told Sporza: "It has been almost two months since I was on the field for another full game. That's why I'm very happy. You saw that when I scored.

"For me, it was a nice evening. I didn't mind the snow too much. Thanks to a few breaks, it was not too bad."