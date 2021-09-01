Cristiano Ronaldo spoils Norwich City youngster's Ireland debut

Published: 10:09 PM September 1, 2021

Scotland's Billy Gilmour reacts during his side's 2-0 defeat to Denmark - Credit: PA

Cristiano Ronaldo’s late brace spoiled Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele’s Republic of Ireland debut against Portugal in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday night.

Omobamidele came on as a 36th minute substitute for Dara O’Shea and played his part in a defensive rearguard action that almost garnered a shock victory after John Egan’s first half goal.

However, Ronaldo scored a late equaliser to become the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football on 110, overtaking Iran’s Ali Daei.

He then grabbed a winner to break Irish hearts in injury time. Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazanu had earlier saved a penalty in the first half from the Manchester United striker.

Canaries forward Adam Idah ploughed a loan furrow up front before being replaced in injury time by James Collins.

Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean and Billy Gilmour all started Scotland’s World Cup qualifier in Denmark but they couldn’t stop their side going down to a 2-0 defeat in Copenhagen.

Gilmour was at fault for Denmark’s second goal as he failed to track Joakim Maehle’s run, allowing the Atalanta full-back to receive Mikkel Damsgaard’s pass and finish. Moments earlier Daniel Wass had given Denmark the lead after jumping above Kieran Tierney to head home.

Gilmour was replaced in injury time by Lewis Ferguson whilst McLean played 85 minutes before being substituted for David Turnbull. Hanley played the full 90 minutes.

City fans got their first proper look at Mathias Normann since signing from Rostov in Norway’s 1-1 draw against Holland. The 25-year-old impressed at the heart of Norway’s midfield before being replaced by Patrick Berg in the 68th minute. Erling Haaland had given the home side the lead before Davy Klaassen equalised before half-time. Tim Krul was an unused substitute as Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow was preferred.

Teemu Pukki was an unused substitute in Finland’s 0-0 draw against Wales in a friendly.

Finland take on Ukraine on Saturday in their Group D World Cup qualifier.

Dimitris Giannoulis came on at half time for Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas in Greece’s 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in a friendly.

Steven Zuber opened the scoring for the home side before Az Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis levelled things up. However, Switzerland hit back in the second half and grabbed a winner thanks to Ruben Vargas’ 51st minute strike.

Ozan Kabak wasn’t involved in Turkey’s 2-2 draw with Montenegro.