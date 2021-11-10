Rosenborg set for disappointment as City ‘candidate’ wins award

As links to the vacancy at Norwich City persist, Bodo Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen’s success has been recognised by yet another award in Norway.

Knutsen was yesterday named Eliteserien Coach of the Month for October after his team won four and drew one of their five league games last month, including a 2-0 away win over title rivals Molde.

Glimt now know that two wins from their final four games will see them retain the Norwegian title, despite slipping to a 2-2 draw at Haugesund on Sunday.

The award win was also bolstered by a remarkable 6-1 home win over Roma in the Europa Conference League, inflicting the biggest defeat of Jose Mourinho’s career.

That has also kept Bodo on course for the knockout stages, thanks to a 2-2 draw in Rome earlier this month, with a home win against already-eliminated CSKA Sofia later this month likely to seal progress.

That current success is what has created doubt about the links to Norwich following Daniel Farke’s dismissal on Saturday, with Knutsen having so much to play for currently.

As of this morning, he remains the second favourite with bookmakers for the Canaries job, with Sky Bet offering the Norwegian at 3/1 behind 8/15 favourite Frank Lampard.

City officials are keeping their cards close to their chest but it’s believed hopes are still high that sporting director Stuart Webber will be able to appoint a new head coach before the end of this week.

Knutsen, 53, took charge at Glmit towards the end of 2018 and inspired a surge to second place in 2019 to be named Eliteserien Coach of the Year, a title he won again last year after going one better and winning the club’s first title.

All of which has seen Norway manager Stale Solbakken back his compatriot to be in contention for the Norwich job, with his profile at its highest point.

That would appear to be bad news for 26-time champions Rosenborg though, who are set to go a third season without the trophy.

Managed by former Norwich defender Age Hareide and with City legend Alex Tettey winding down his career at his first club during recent months, RBK are fourth ahead of the former Norway manager’s retirement.

Eurosport Norway pundit Joacim Jonsson yesterday suggested that Rosenborg are worried that Knutsen may be moving out of their reach, having been considered their number one candidate.

“The Glimt coach is an undisputed one on this list and if he signs for Rosenborg he will be the highest-paid coach ever in Norwegian football. He can almost decide for himself what salary he should have,” Jonsson reports for Eurosport.

“I was completely convinced a couple of months ago that he would end up in RBK, but the success of recent months in Europe has made me a little more uncertain. There has been speculation in Norwich and if there are clubs on the field of that size, it is likely that Knutsen will wave goodbye to Norwegian football.

“At the same time, the eye of the needle in Europe is very narrow and it is not certain that Knutsen will get a European club that can compete with RBK on terms.

“Because if we know Knutsen correctly, there must be a package that is right for the Bergen native to jump on. At Rosenborg, of course, there is an enormous amount of work that must be done, but here he knows that he will have time and ‘carte blanche’.

“Since then, of course, Bodo/Glimt is also in the pot and he probably feels a certain loyalty to them after these seasons.”

Reports in Norway suggest that no official approach has been made by City and Glimt have not put out an official statement during the early stages of the international break.

NCFC EXTRA: Redknapp on Lampard links to Norwich City