Follow live updates of Rotherham United v Norwich City

Norwich City travel to Yorkshire to play Rotherham in the Championship this afternoon. - Credit: Archant

Dean Smith is targeting a strong end to the first half of the season as Norwich City travel to Rotherham in their penultimate game before the World Cup break.

Norwich have only won once in their last eight but bounce into this game off the back of an unbeaten week after a victory over Stoke last weekend and a goalless draw against QPR.

City travel to Rotherham searching for their first away win since Blackpool last month.

They are boosted by the returns of duo Josh Sargent and Dimi Giannoulis for this encounter.

Rotherham are without a win in their last four matches, with new boss Matt Taylor enduring an inconsistent start as Millers' boss since replacing Paul Warne last month.

The Millers are looking to respond to a dramatic 3-2 defeat to table-toppers Burnley in midweek, with Vincent Kompany's men scoring a 100th minute winner.

