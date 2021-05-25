Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Young City keeper earns Ireland U21 call-up

Connor Southwell

Published: 12:54 PM May 25, 2021   
Norwich City V West Ham U18s FA Youth Cup. Goalkeeper Sam Blair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Young Norwich City goalkeeper Sam Blair has been called up to the Ireland U21 squad. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norwich City youth goalkeeper Sam Blair has been named in the Ireland U21 squad for three friendlies in Marbella later this month.

Blair's inclusion in Jim Crawford's comes two months after his first call-up for Ireland having trained with England youth squads in the past. The youngster qualifies for the country through his grandmother, despite being born in Aylsham. 

The 18-year-old has been at the club since under-10 level and recently signed a fresh deal at Carrow Road to extend his stay at the club until 2023.

Blair is part of City's exciting cohort of young goalkeepers including Dan Barden and Archie Mair, who look on course for international call-ups with Wales and Scotland respectively and Joe Rose, who has recently linked up with England's youth squads for training.

The games will form part of the U21s preparation for their 2023 European Championship qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Luxembourg in September

