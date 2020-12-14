McCallum unsure on whether Norwich City will recall him from Coventry Cit loan

Published: 3:53 PM December 14, 2020

Sam McCallum is unsure whether he will return to Norwich City next month.

Sam McCallum is yet to find out where he will be playing his football after the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old left-back is finding his feet in the Championship at Coventry City, and has played 14 of their 18 matches in the second-tier after re-joining Mark Robins' side in the recent transfer window.

Some Canaries' supporters have urged the club to recall McCallum due to an injury to Xavi Quintilla, which has kept him out for action for over a month. That has left makeshift defender Jacob Sorensen filling in after Bali Mumba's knee injury.

City aren't expected to recall McCallum from the Sky Blues. The club feel the left-back is benefitting from an education in the Championship under a coach they admire and respect in Robins.

Sam McCallum played at Luton in the League Cup for Norwich but is now flourishing on loan at Coventry.

Left-back is a position the Canaries will target in the upcoming January window, with the club on the hunt for a loan option to strengthen that area of the pitch. Asked about a potential recall, McCallum admitted he was unsure of his imminent future.

“I’m not too sure what the decision will be in January, but I’ll be happy either way," City's loan export told the Coventry Telegraph.

“Obviously staying with the Sky Blues I can keep getting my game time here and learning under the gaffer. Going back I might get some game time but it’s a different system up there, the way they play and a different coaching staff but I’m open to whatever happens in the future.”

Asked if anyone has had that conversation with him, he said: “No, not as yet.”

City boss Daniel Farke has kept a close eye on McCallum's game despite the left-back not being at the club. McCallum reveals he has spoken to the Canaries' boss on the phone and listened to the feedback on his performances to date.

“Yes, I’ve spoken to him and he just wants me to better my one v one defending and different aspects of the game, like the reading of the game and understanding because obviously if Norwich do get promoted then he’ll want me to step up.”