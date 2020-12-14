Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

McCallum unsure on whether Norwich City will recall him from Coventry Cit loan

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 3:53 PM December 14, 2020   
Coventry City's Sam McCallum during the Sky Bet Championship match at Adams Park, Wycombe.

Sam McCallum is unsure whether he will return to Norwich City next month. - Credit: PA

Sam McCallum is yet to find out where he will be playing his football after the January transfer window. 

The 20-year-old left-back is finding his feet in the Championship at Coventry City, and has played 14 of their 18 matches in the second-tier after re-joining Mark Robins' side in the recent transfer window. 

Some Canaries' supporters have urged the club to recall McCallum due to an injury to Xavi Quintilla, which has kept him out for action for over a month. That has left makeshift defender Jacob Sorensen filling in after Bali Mumba's knee injury. 

City aren't expected to recall McCallum from the Sky Blues. The club feel the left-back is benefitting from an education in the Championship under a coach they admire and respect in Robins. 

Sam McCallum played at Luton in the League Cup for Norwich but has now been loaned back to Coventry

Sam McCallum played at Luton in the League Cup for Norwich but is now flourishing on loan at Coventry. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Left-back is a position the Canaries will target in the upcoming January window, with the club on the hunt for a loan option to strengthen that area of the pitch. Asked about a potential recall, McCallum admitted he was unsure of his imminent future. 

“I’m not too sure what the decision will be in January, but I’ll be happy either way," City's loan export told the Coventry Telegraph.

“Obviously staying with the Sky Blues I can keep getting my game time here and learning under the gaffer. Going back I might get some game time but it’s a different system up there, the way they play and a different coaching staff but I’m open to whatever happens in the future.”

Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries face Reading hoping to create distance from chasing pack
  2. 2 Reading v Norwich City: everything you need to know
  3. 3 City striker undergoes second kidney transplant
  1. 4 Royal appointment for trusty McGovern
  2. 5 PRESSER LIVE: Reading v Norwich City - No Krul, no Rupp
  3. 6 Not perfect but good enough for Farke
  4. 7 Reading chief hails 'fantastic' Canaries
  5. 8 STARTING XIs: City make two changes for Reading clash
  6. 9 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries striker wanted by Championship rivals
  7. 10 Buendia back in top gear for Farke

Asked if anyone has had that conversation with him, he said: “No, not as yet.”

City boss Daniel Farke has kept a close eye on McCallum's game despite the left-back not being at the club. McCallum reveals he has spoken to the Canaries' boss on the phone and listened to the feedback on his performances to date.

“Yes, I’ve spoken to him and he just wants me to better my one v one defending and different aspects of the game, like the reading of the game and understanding because obviously if Norwich do get promoted then he’ll want me to step up.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

Canaries debate: Incomings and outgoings - what will Norwich City do in...

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

King's Lynn Town FC

Sky's the limit for Norwich City youngster

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Chris Goreham: Why I'm not to blame if Buendia moves in January

Chris Goreham

person

Opinion

Love is all you need for Farke and Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus