WATCH: Sargent and Giannoulis involved as City prepare for Watford

Gallery

Published: 2:02 PM September 16, 2021 Updated: 2:40 PM September 16, 2021

Norwich City players prepare for Watford at the Lotus Training Centre. Front row, from left, Milot Rashica, Josh Sargent and Christos Tzolis - Credit: Tony Thrussell

Preparations for Saturday's clash with Watford continued to crank up at Colney this morning, as Norwich City prepared for their return to Premier League action at Carrow Road.

All of Daniel Farke's players appeared to be involved apart from centre-back Christoph Zimmermann, who missed last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Arsenal with an ankle injury.

Greece left-back Dimitris Giannoulis (neck and back) and USA forward Josh Sargent (hamstring) also missed the defeat due to minor injuries following their international duty but both were back in training.

Canaries supporters will have to wait until Friday lunchtime to learn if both are available for selection when Farke delivers his latest team news at the pre-match press conference.

Recent signings Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann were also in the thick of the action as they push for their debuts, with the media allowed to capture the early stages of training before City moved on their tactical work away from public view at the Lotus Training Centre.

Norwich City players prepare for Watford at the Lotus Training Centre. From left, Dimitris Giannoulis, Mathias Normann and Lukas Rupp - Credit: Tony Thrussell

Poland winger Przemek Placheta didn't appear to be involved, having missed all of pre-season as he struggled to recover from Covid-19 symptoms, and long-term injury victim Sam Byram was also not part of the group.

Watford did the double over champions Norwich on their way to finishing second in the Championship last season.

The Hornets head to Norfolk having won 3-2 at home to Aston Villa during the opening weekend but then lost three on the spin without scoring a goal.

- You can take a look at some of the best images from City's training session above and below

From left, Mathias Normann, Josh Sargent, Adam Idah and Ozan Kabak in Norwich City training ahead of Saturday's game against Watford - Credit: Tony Thrussell

Norwich City players prepare for Watford at the Lotus Training Centre, Kieran Dowell - Credit: Tony Thrussell

Norwich City players prepare for Watford at the Lotus Training Centre, Tim Krul - Credit: Tony Thrussell

Norwich City players prepare for Watford at the Lotus Training Centre, Daniel Farke - Credit: Tony Thrussell

