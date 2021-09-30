Sargent left out of USA squad as City call-ups are announced

Published: 9:33 AM September 30, 2021 Updated: 9:51 AM September 30, 2021

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent is not in the latest USA squad - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Sargent has been left out of the USA squad ahead of the international break, as call-ups for Norwich City players begin to be announced.

That can be viewed as positive news from a Canaries point of view, as Sargent would have arrived back in England around 48 hours before next month’s home game against Brighton.

That was the case during the break earlier this month, when the striker missed the 1-0 loss at Arsenal due to a long flight back from Honduras and a hamstring concern.

Reports in the US suggest part of that decision is due to one of the three world cup qualifiers being in a country currently on the UK’s red list for Covid-19 restrictions, Panama.

Sargent featured in all three qualifiers earlier this month to take his caps tally to 19 but is seven games without a goal for his country.

The 21-year-old has four goals in eight games to his name at club level this season, including two for Werder Bremen in Bundesliga Two prior to his move.

He scored twice in a 6-0 thrashing of Bournemouth in the League Cup but is yet to score in five Premier League appearances, two of which have been starts.

Otherwise, the expected call-ups have started to arrive, with Teemu Pukki in the Finland squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers at home to Ukraine and away to Kazakhstan. The Finns are third in Group D, level on points with Ukraine having played a game less, with France seven points clear.

Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean and Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour all retain their places in the Scotland squad ahead of crucial qualifiers at home to Israel and in the Faroe Islands. The Scots are second, a point ahead of Israel but seven behind leaders Denmark.

Dimitris Giannoulis and Christos Tzolis are set for qualifiers in Georgia and Sweden, although Georgia is on the UK’s Covid-19 red list so it remains to be seen if restrictions on the involvement of Premier League players in such countries stay in place.

Also in Group B, Kosovo are yet to confirm their squad but Milot Rashica is expected to be included ahead of a trip to Sweden and a home clash with the Goergians.

Despite not featuring for City since suffering with Covid-19 symptoms during pre-season, Przemyslaw Placheta was announced in the initial 29-man Poland squad but the final squad is yet to be confirmed.

Similarly, Tim Krul has been named in the provisional Netherlands squad but that is yet to be confirmed, with the City number one on the bench for the first three games of Louis Van Gaal’s return as manager.

Norway are level on points with the Netherlands at the top of Group G and have retained Canaries midfielder Mathias Normann for a trip to Turkey and home game against Montenegro.

City defender Ozan Kabak was in the last Turkey squad but new manager Stefan Kuntz is yet to name his first squad.

The Republic of Ireland are yet to announce their squad, with Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah both in action during their September matches.

The England Under-21 squad is due to be announced on Friday, with Lee Carsley’s assistant Ashley Cole at Carrow Road during the 3-1 defeat to Watford recently, to keep an eye on full-backs Max Aarons and Brandon Williams.

