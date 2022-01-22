Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

‘A great night’ - Sargent savours superb Canaries double

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 6:00 AM January 22, 2022
Norwich City's Josh Sargent celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match at

Norwich City's Josh Sargent celebrates his second goal at Watford and the birth of his daughter - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

After waiting 18 games for his first Premier League goal, Josh Sargent was trying to savour every moment of his breakthrough night on the big stage for Norwich City. 

The 21-year-old scored twice to fire the Canaries out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win at Watford, as Adam Idah forced an own goal to seal the crucial win over a survival rival. 

“To be honest, it’s been kind of a blur,” said the American forward, as he stood pitchside with Premier League legends Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher as part of the Sky Sports coverage at Vicarage Road. 

“To get your first goal and then your second right after that is pretty crazy – and obviously a pretty big game for us. 

“So a great night overall.” 

The USA international had scored twice in the League Cup earlier this season but scored his first league goal for City to finally banish the nightmare of missing an open goal during the 0-0 draw with Brighton in October. 

It was spectacular as well, twisting to volley in a Teemu Pukki cross with the outside of his right foot six minutes after half-time. 

Most Read

  1. 1 WATFORD 0 CANARIES 3 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  2. 2 Robin Sainty: Blood, sweat and tears... survival necessities
  3. 3 The big selection decisions facing City ahead of crucial Watford clash
  1. 4 'Out of this world' - Social media reacts to stunning Sargent strike
  2. 5 City weigh up Hugill's next move
  3. 6 PRESSER: Watford v City - Tim Krul ruled out
  4. 7 LIVE TEAM NEWS: One change for City but four for Watford
  5. 8 Follow live updates from Watford v Norwich City
  6. 9 Paddy's Pointers: Watford 0-3 City
  7. 10 Klose regret over City exit

The second was a powerful header as he met a Milot Rashica cross from the left within three minutes of a 12-minute delay due to a floodlight failure.midway through the second half. 

That gave him the opportunity to make up for a disrupted celebration of the first, as first goal-line technology and then VAR verified the goal, with the traditional ‘rocking the baby’ mime to the delirious away end. 

Sargent’s wife, Kirsten, gave birth to their first child recently and the new dad was able to commemorate the birth of their daughter, Romy. 

Norwich City's Josh Sargent salutes their fans as he is interviewed by television during the Premier

Josh Sargent salutes the Norwich fans after victory at Watford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“After the first one, I didn’t celebrate for my new-born baby,” he added with a relieved laugh. “So I knew the wife would (want me to), I knew I definitely had to do. 

“It’s been a crazy couple of weeks, so I’m very happy right now, it feels amazing. 

“Ever since I was young, I wanted to play in the Premier League, I knew it was the best league in the world. 

“So I kind of fought my way here and I’m happy that I’m doing it now.” 

Watford vs Norwich City

Don't Miss

Milot Rashica of Norwich looks dejected as Ismaila Sarr of Watford celebrates scoring his sideÕs 3rd

Watford vs Norwich City | Video

‘It is very big’ - Ranieri says Hornets are energised for City clash

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Adam Idah of Norwich wins a header during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture

Video

Chris Sutton: Idah has the attributes... Now he needs the ruthlessness

Chris Sutton

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City’s new First Team Coach Liam Bramley, with Head Coach Dean Smith

Norwich City hire Aston Villa coach amid backroom changes

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Tom Dickson-Peters was on target for Norwich City's U23s in the Premier League 2 clash. Credit: Ian

Updated

City striker pens new contract

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon