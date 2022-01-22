Norwich City's Josh Sargent celebrates his second goal at Watford and the birth of his daughter - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

After waiting 18 games for his first Premier League goal, Josh Sargent was trying to savour every moment of his breakthrough night on the big stage for Norwich City.

The 21-year-old scored twice to fire the Canaries out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win at Watford, as Adam Idah forced an own goal to seal the crucial win over a survival rival.

“To be honest, it’s been kind of a blur,” said the American forward, as he stood pitchside with Premier League legends Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher as part of the Sky Sports coverage at Vicarage Road.

“To get your first goal and then your second right after that is pretty crazy – and obviously a pretty big game for us.

“So a great night overall.”

The USA international had scored twice in the League Cup earlier this season but scored his first league goal for City to finally banish the nightmare of missing an open goal during the 0-0 draw with Brighton in October.

It was spectacular as well, twisting to volley in a Teemu Pukki cross with the outside of his right foot six minutes after half-time.

The second was a powerful header as he met a Milot Rashica cross from the left within three minutes of a 12-minute delay due to a floodlight failure.midway through the second half.

That gave him the opportunity to make up for a disrupted celebration of the first, as first goal-line technology and then VAR verified the goal, with the traditional ‘rocking the baby’ mime to the delirious away end.

Sargent’s wife, Kirsten, gave birth to their first child recently and the new dad was able to commemorate the birth of their daughter, Romy.

Josh Sargent salutes the Norwich fans after victory at Watford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“After the first one, I didn’t celebrate for my new-born baby,” he added with a relieved laugh. “So I knew the wife would (want me to), I knew I definitely had to do.

“It’s been a crazy couple of weeks, so I’m very happy right now, it feels amazing.

“Ever since I was young, I wanted to play in the Premier League, I knew it was the best league in the world.

“So I kind of fought my way here and I’m happy that I’m doing it now.”