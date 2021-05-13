'I'm really disappointed' - boss' message for Canaries ace

Published: 6:56 AM May 13, 2021

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has expressed his disappointment after a knee injury ruled Kenny McLean out of the Euros.

Clarke wished the 29-year-old a “speedy recovery” after he sustained significant ligament damage to his right knee during Norwich City’s 2-2 draw at Barnsley in their final game of the season.

McLean will undergo further scans this week to see if surgery is required but Clarke is hoping the former Aberdeen man can draw on his performances during Scotland’s Euro qualifying campaign to come back as soon as possible.

The Scotland manager said: “I’m really disappointed for Kenny. He has been excellent this season for Norwich, playing an important role in winning the Championship and securing their return to the Premier League.

“His performances for the national team during my time in charge have always been to a good level and Kenny is a player I know I can rely on.

Grant Hanley hasn't made Steve Clarke's latest squad. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Images - Credit: PA

"The composure he demonstrated to score two crucial penalties in the playoff matches sums up his temperament and I am confident that will play a big role in his recovery from this setback.

“Ultimately, his long-term fitness is the most important thing right now, but we all wish Kenny a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him get back playing as soon as possible.”