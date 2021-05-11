Published: 9:23 AM May 11, 2021 Updated: 9:40 AM May 11, 2021

Barnsley defender Michal Helik checks on Kenny McLean after his tackle left the Norwich midfielder injured - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean says he feels 'absolutely devastated' to have been ruled out of Scotland contention by a knee injury picked up on the final day of the Championship season.

McLean limped off five minutes into the second half of Saturday's 2-2 draw at Barnsley after a strong tackle from Tykes defender Michal Helik, which clearly took the ball cleanly but was powerful and left the Scot in pain on the floor.

The 29-year-old returned to pitchside on crutches and with his right knee in a brace, moving carefully as the Canaries were presented with the Championship trophy at Oakwell.

City have since confirmed he is facing around 12 weeks out due to medial collateral ligament damage.

McLean posted on Instagram this morning, saying: "Absolutely devastated to have picked up an injury that will mean I'll miss the Euros.

"Lots of hard work to come and I'll be supporting the lads from afar."

The former Aberdeen favourite had contributed three goals and six assists during 39 matches this season, signing a new contract in September to extend terms until 2023.

McLean made his 100th appearance for City recently, as his third season in Norfolk came to a conclusion with a second promotion.

He has also been a regular at international level under Steve Clarke, winning his 19th cap as Scotland thrashed minnows the Faroe Islands 4-0 in Glasgow, playing the full game after only making a brief cameo during the draws with Austria and Israel that had kicked off World Cup qualification.

The energetic midfielder was looking a certainty to be in the Scotland squad for this summer's European Championship, where a tough group containing England, Croatia and Czech Republic awaits.

McLean had played a crucial role in the Scots sealing their first tournament qualification since 1998 when he scored the final penalty in shoot-out victories over Israel and Serbia in qualification play-offs.

A host of team-mates and friends from within the game responded to the post, including former Canaries and Scotland midfielders Graham Dorrans and Robert Snodgrass.

Dorrans said: "Gutted for you mate. Get back stronger and running the show again soon."

Snodgrass posted: "Get well soon ma man."

Liverpool defender and Scotland skipper, Andy Robertson, wrote: "Won’t be the same without you my boy! Speedy recovery."

Canaries supporters have also been sharing their disappointment for a player who has been in such strong form this season.

We spoke to McLean recently, as City celebrated their title triumph following a 4-1 win over Reading, talking about the 'best three years' of his career and how happy he is at Norwich.