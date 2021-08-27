Scouting report: Can Canaries make Foxes feel the force?

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM August 27, 2021

James Maddison leads the Leicester applause for their travelling fans after defeat at West Ham - Credit: PA

James Maddison and Leicester City are the visitors to Carrow Road on Saturday – CHRIS LAKEY took a look at the Foxes trip to West Ham on Monday...

Norwich City will attempt to stem the goal tide after a difficult start to the Premier League campaign when Leicester head to Norfolk this weekend.

Eight goals conceded in two games is not what the doctor ordered - unless he has a guest spot on a Talksport radio show.

The first four games of the new season were toughies – Liverpool at home, followed by a trip to Anfield. Now it’s Leicester and, a week later, a trip to Arsenal.

Two down, two to go – but if City needed a bit of a shot of pre-match confidence it comes in two places: Leicester are coming off the back of a 4-1 thumping at West Ham and Arsenal are, well, being Arsenal.

Q: So what went wrong for Leicester? A: Michail Antonio.

The answer might be a tad unfair on Hammers boss David Moyes, who saw Plan A executed to perfection, but Antonio was the man with the sharpest of blades.

For 15, 20 minutes West Ham, without causing any great problems themselves, penned the visitors into their own half. The visiting defenders passed the ball between themselves, but any advance movement was halted almost immediately by a line of four opponents. Speedy frontman Jamie Vardy was feeding on crumbs.

Patience was required, which Leicester have in abundance - as well as a reliance on Harvey Barnes’ pace down the left flank. Barnes is a fine player: he gets into good positions on the left, often makes progress into the area as well and Max Aarons will have to be on red alert to prevent him firing in low crosses for Jamie Vardy to clip goalwards.

On the other flank, Ayoze Perez was less effective - more on him in a bit.

But what Barnes didn’t do often enough was offer protection to his left back, Luke Thomas –playing because summer signing Ryan Bertrand was suffering the effects of Covid. Thomas lacks experience – and West Ham have that in abundance, so when they saw the weak spot they went at it like a boxer goes for a cut eyebrow.

What Leicester do have is two excellent midfielders in Youri Tielemans and Wilfred Ndidi. They’re strong tacklers, good passers of the ball – but like anyone with creativity, they feel stifled when an opponent stands on them - which is what Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals did. Time and again, West Ham won turnover ball because they pressured them.

West Ham’s opening goal came from their left, despite favouring the right where they were more able to get crosses in. Fornals was played as a second striker - and he got the goal after neat inter-play that left the Leicester defence flat-footed in their own area.

West Ham began to take control and maintained their work-rate, set-piece balls into the Foxes' area causing some consternation in the zonal-marking defence.

Leicester City's Ayoze Perez is shown a red card after fouling West Ham United's Pablo Fornals - Credit: PA

And then came what was perhaps the game changer when Perez was shown a straight red for a stamp on Fornals.

It’s tough chasing the game when you are a man short, but West Ham targeted the weak spot again and this time it was the man next to young Thomas, the much more experienced Caglar Soyuncu.

The central defender is one of those who ‘has a mistake in him’ - a frailty he generously exposed when his sloppy backpass was intercepted by Antonio who crossed for Said Benrahma to fire home.

Said Benrahma on the attack - Credit: PA

What Norwich need is to force the Turk into an inevitable error, and that means putting him under pressure. This goal was about a weakness in concentration, the Hammers' third more about a physical weakness.

Leicester City's Ricardo Pereira, left, up against West Ham goal scorer Said Benrahma - Credit: PA

Leicester had given themselves false hope when Tielemans made it 2-1, but then it was the Antonio show – and it was all about his sheer strength.

His first came as he out-muscled Soyuncu in the area and found the bottom corner.

Have City got a striker like that whose name isn’t Teemu Pukki? The Finn would beat him by guile, someone like Josh Sargent or Adam Idah would bully him - and on this showing he doesn’t like that sort of intimidation.

Antonio bullied two other defenders – Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira - to get his second.

So if City want to take a leaf out of West Ham’s books, they might need to use a bit more brawn and just as much brain. Leicester’s defence and midfield were both susceptible to the former – but slack off and they have enough quality, certainly in the middle of the park, to pick you off.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel - Credit: PA



