Soto granted Norwich City work permit

Published: 3:43 PM January 29, 2021

Returning Norwich City striker Sebastian Soto has been granted a work permit and will now join up with the Canaries after he was recalled from his loan spell at SC Telstar.

The American international netted seven goals in 12 games in the Eerste Divisie and will join up with City's U23 side, although Daniel Farke did admit the 20-year-old could be handed an opportunity in the first-team if he impresses in training.

City's boss is yet to see Soto in the flesh but is keen to temper expectations as he arrives in England: "He was signed as an U23 player. Let's be honest, last season he was struggling to come close to the first-team in Hannover who were fighting against relegation in the second-tier in Germany.

"To expect such a big step right now to play for a team who is fighting to the Premier League would be too much.

"He had a really good loan, scored lots of goals and has been involved in the USA national team squad. We got that feeling that it was a good time to bring him back to England and have a closer look at him.

"He will have some training sessions with the first-team to have a look at him. It makes more sense to let him play for the U23s, loan him out or if he can impress that much, then he will get that opportunity. The door is always open."

Soto signed for the Canaries last summer after rejecting a new contract at German side Hannover. He has spent the first-half of last season on loan at Telstar and made his debut for the senior USA side.

City's boss is keen to ensure there isn't too much pressure placed upon his shoulders.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on him. He's an U23 player for us but he has chances to impress and we see how it develops in the days and weeks."