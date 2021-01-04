Norwich City loan watch: Soto scores amid City recall speculation

Published: 9:39 AM January 4, 2021

Sebastian Soto has continued his rich vein of goalscoring form in the Dutch second division as Telstar beat NEC 5-2 on Sunday, with speculation increasing that the American international is set for a Norwich City recall this month.

The 20-year-old converted in the 75th minute to score his seventh goal in 11 games. Soto has a recall clause in his contract, which the Canaries will seek to activate providing they can secure a work permit for the striker.

Soto signed for City in the summer on a free transfer after opting to leave Hannover 96, but Daniel Farke is yet to watch him play in the flesh. Despite not being considered a frontline option, the American international could be set for an EFL loan later this month.

City colleague Dan Adshead also started the game and was substituted off after 66 minutes.

Sam McCallum is another option discussed for a potential recall amongst supporters, but the 20-year-old is expected to stay with his loan club this month. He started for City's Championship rivals Coventry City on Saturday as they recorded an important 2-1 victory over Millwall at the weekend.

The left-back's defensive work was impressive as he chaperoned Jed Wallace whilst providing an attacking thrust to the Sky Blues attacking play. He is ineligible for their FA Cup third-round tie against his parent club this weekend.

Sam McCallum continues to impress for Coventry City. - Credit: PA

Blackburn Rovers arrested their slump in form with a 2-0 victory over struggling Birmingham City. City loan export Tom Trybull was a second-half substitute and helped Tony Mowbray's side see out the win.

The German midfielder swept up any danger and protected the back four successfully to ensure Rovers kept a clean sheet and won their first match in three attempts.

Canaries loanee Aidan Fitzpatrick played 81 minutes as Queen of the South scored a last-minute winner to emerge as victors against Ayr United. The 19-year-old made his 11th appearance of the season as his side moved up to 8th in the Scottish Championship.

Tom Trybull featured as Blackburn Rovers beat Birmingham City 2-0. - Credit: PA

Caleb Richards played the entirety of Kidderminster Harrier's 1-1 draw with Hereford in the National League North. The fixture was a tale of two penalties as Ashley Hemmings put Richards' side ahead before the Bulls equaliser in the second half.