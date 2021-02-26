'Why pay £3 million and not even have me on the bench?' - Canos on frustrating Norwich spell

Video

Published: 8:48 AM February 26, 2021

Former Norwich City winger Sergi Canos felt he deserved more of an opportunity at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sergi Canos has revealed he couldn't understand why his opportunity never came during a brief spell at Norwich City.

The Spanish winger was one of the Canaries' major signings following their relegation from the Premier League in 2016 but only made six appearances for the club in all competitions during a six-month spell in Norfolk.

Canos has since gone onto play over 100 games for City's Championship promotion rivals Brentford after re-joining the club on Deadline Day back in January 2017.

The Spaniard scored twice in the 6-1 EFL Cup second-round win against Coventry at Carrow Road in 2016 but never started a league game for the club.

Alex Neil, City's boss at the time, told Canos to show patience as Jacob Murphy began a spell of form that would see him secure a big-money move to Newcastle United at the end of the season.

Reflecting on a City spell where frustration was the overriding emotion, Canos is still left bemused as to why the club never provided him with an opportunity to play despite signing him for a significant fee.

“I didn’t understand it,” Canos told Goal. “Why pay £3 million and not even have me on the bench?! I wasn’t demanding to play. The team was not doing well, but I just wanted 10 minutes, 15 and let’s see what happens.

“[Neil] just said that he didn’t think that Jacob Murphy was going to be so good that season. And because Jacob was so good, I just had to wait for my chance. Then, they lost 10 in a row and I never got to be on the bench. I knew I had to move.”