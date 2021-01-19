City striker can't wait to return after second kidney transplant

Published: 4:22 PM January 19, 2021

Shae Hutchinson scored against Oxford for Norwich City U21s in the EFL Trophy earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City Under-23s striker Shae Hutchinson “can’t wait to get back” as he recovers from a second kidney transplant.

The 20-year-old suffers from Alport Syndrome – a genetic condition that affects the kidneys, progressively causing loss of kidney function.

He underwent a kidney transplant last month after a match was found and wants to be back with his team-mates as soon as possible after his period of self-isolation.

“As soon as I finish this isolation, I want to get straight back to building myself up and getting ready for the season and getting back on that pitch,” he said. “I’m proud of the boys, they’re doing well. I was with them at the beginning of the season, everyone is doing well, so I’m happy, I can’t wait to get back.”

Hutchinson was diagnosed with Alport Syndrome at eight years old and it’s been a long road to recovery for the youngster, who has continued to play football at an elite level throughout his condition.

You may also want to watch:

Hutchinson had his first kidney transplant in 2019 thanks to his father but unfortunately this wasn’t successful. However, going through that process gave him the confidence he could do it all again.

“I knew for a fact that I’d be able to get through it again, that’s one thing,” he told the club’s official website. “I was confident that I’d be able to go through it and be fine this time and I know what I’m doing because I’d been through it already.

“I felt a bit more comfortable than the first time; I just had my fingers crossed that it would work this time and I wouldn’t need another one in God knows how long.”

Asked if the transplant has changed his outlook on both life and football, Hutchinson admitted that it hasn’t been an easy experience, but remaining positive was key in his journey.

“Life’s not easy to go through, there’s ups and downs, but as long as you stay strong and positive, you can get through anything.

“That’s what I’ve done, stayed strong and positive, had support from the club, my friends, family, everyone. My teammates text me, ‘how are you?’ Even small things like that is good.”