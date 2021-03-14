Live
MATCHDAY LIVE: Can in-form City sidestep Wednesday banana skin?
Norwich City travel to Hillsborough this Sunday hoping to re-establish their 10-point cushion at the top of the Championship - and you can follow all the action, analysis and reaction with our Canaries correspondents in Yorkshire.
As City sat on their sofa yesterday, they watched Watford snatch a dramatic late victory at Cardiff and Swansea once again ride their luck to overcome profligate Luton to close the gap at the summit of the division to seven-points.
The Canaries now know the state of play as they travel to out of form Sheffield Wednesday hoping to stretch their winning run to eight matches. Daniel Farke described this fixture as being the start of the run-in, with City hoping to inflict further misery on the Owls.
Farke will have to decide whether to continue with Lukas Rupp in the number 10 position or to throw Marco Stiepermann in from the start. The German has recovered from an immune-attacking virus and is now available for selection.
Mario Vrancic is a man who has produced several magical moments against Wednesday in recent years, leaving City's boss with a selection dilemma ahead of this clash.
Wednesday are under fresh management after disposing of Tony Pulis, former West Brom boss Darren Moore has been catapulted into the dug-out in a last-ditch attempt to keep the Owls in the Championship.
Popular former City loanee Jordan Rhodes will be involved for the hosts and came off the bench during their 3-0 defeat to Reading last weekend.
Moore is without a host of first-team names, including Andre Green and Joost van Aken who are all nearing a return to full fitness but won't be available for this encounter.
Massimo Luongo, Moses Odubajo and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are also missing for Moore's men.
You can follow the action with our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell, with team news dropping at 11.15am.