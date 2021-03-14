Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: Can in-form City sidestep Wednesday banana skin?

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 11:00 AM March 14, 2021    Updated: 12:01 PM March 14, 2021
Max Aarons of Norwich receives Mario Vrancic of Norwich's back heel and scores his sides 2nd goal du

Max Aarons scored the winner for City in the reverse fixture back in December. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City travel to Hillsborough this Sunday hoping to re-establish their 10-point cushion at the top of the Championship - and you can follow all the action, analysis and reaction with our Canaries correspondents in Yorkshire. 

As City sat on their sofa yesterday, they watched Watford snatch a dramatic late victory at Cardiff and Swansea once again ride their luck to overcome profligate Luton to close the gap at the summit of the division to seven-points. 

The Canaries now know the state of play as they travel to out of form Sheffield Wednesday hoping to stretch their winning run to eight matches. Daniel Farke described this fixture as being the start of the run-in, with City hoping to inflict further misery on the Owls. 

Farke will have to decide whether to continue with Lukas Rupp in the number 10 position or to throw Marco Stiepermann in from the start. The German has recovered from an immune-attacking virus and is now available for selection. 

Mario Vrancic is a man who has produced several magical moments against Wednesday in recent years, leaving City's boss with a selection dilemma ahead of this clash. 

Wednesday are under fresh management after disposing of Tony Pulis, former West Brom boss Darren Moore has been catapulted into the dug-out in a last-ditch attempt to keep the Owls in the Championship.

Popular former City loanee Jordan Rhodes will be involved for the hosts and came off the bench during their 3-0 defeat to Reading last weekend. 

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘If we win those three games, then we are done’ - City ace targets final promotion push
  2. 2 Farke's warm Wilder tribute
  3. 3 The amazing Mr Cureton is chasing a 400-goal target
  1. 4 Spud Thornhill: Mind the crash, some records are in danger of being broken
  2. 5 Hanley in the form of his life for City boss
  3. 6 'It has not been the end of the world' - No free pass for Marco
  4. 7 Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City - all you need to know 
  5. 8 'Thought more clubs might learn from Norwich' - Lineker hails Canaries with Wilder on the brink
  6. 9 MATCHDAY LIVE: Can in-form City sidestep Wednesday banana skin?
  7. 10 Title talk is banned for City

Moore is without a host of first-team names, including Andre Green and Joost van Aken who are all nearing a return to full fitness but won't be available for this encounter. 

Massimo Luongo, Moses Odubajo and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are also missing for Moore's men. 

You can follow the action with our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell, with team news dropping at 11.15am.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City's on-loan defender Ben Gibson is a doubt for Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring issue

Updated

PRESSER LIVE: Owls v City - Gibson a doubt; Idah out

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Julian Borner was chased by Norwich City before joining Sheffield Wednesday

Video

Owls' ace reflects on why he snubbed Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke would like to emulate Marcelo Bielsa by lifting the Championship title

Video

Bothered? Farke laughs off awards snub 

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Swansea City Manager Steve Cooper

Is it now a chase for the second automatic promotion spot?

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus