Norwich City are looking for their eighth Championship win in a row when they head to Hillsborough for a Sunday lunchtime (12.15pm) clash against the struggling Owls. We run down all the key points you need to know.
Team news
Central defender Ben Gibson is a doubt with fresh hamstring issues. Adam Idah is out with a hernia problem. January signing goalkeeper Orjan Nyland and attacking midfielder Marco Stiepermann come into contention after a return to full team training and a recent Sam Byram (hamstring) and Michael McGovern (hamstring) are longer term absentees. McGovern is scheduled to re-join team later training this month.
Wednesday will be without defender Julian Borner, who is suspended. Manager Darren Moore has a decision to make on midfielder Liam Shaw, who has signed a pre-contract agreement with Celtic.
Form guide
Norwich (first): W-W-W-W-W
Wednesday (23rd): L-L-L-L-L
Daniel Farke on Wednesday
“Darren Moore is a great guy and a good coach. He had a difficult start in his first game and then played against a top side with ten men. They will have used this week to regroup - I expect them to be there with a good fighting spirit. And they have some top players. Bannan, Reach, Paterson, Rhodes, Lees - we have to be on top of our game on Sunday.”
Darren Moore on Norwich
“Daniel has done a great job there. One of the messages I’ve spoken about is consistency. A large part of their success this season has been because they have been consistent in and around the football club. They have been consistent with the squad. That group of players have been together three seasons now so the dynamics and structure of the team are clear. There is consistency right across the club.”
Last time they met
December 5, 2020
Norwich City 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1
All three goals came in the final half an hour, with Josh Windass putting Wednesday ahead on the hour mark. Josh Martin levelled it on 81 minutes and three minutes later Max Aarons scored to give City the points.
Referee
Tony Harrington
Was in charge of City’s home win over Rotherham in February – one of his 28 league and cup games this season which has seen him produce 77 yellow cards and four reds.
How can I watch?
The match is being broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports Football – the programme begins at noon.
You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com
Prediction
Wednesday’s form is dire, City’s superb – common sense says a City win... 3-0.