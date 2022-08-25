Should Norwich City make a move for Newcastle United ace?

Poll

Jamal Lewis could leave Newcastle United this month according to reports - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis is reportedly being targeted by Nice – but should the Canaries bid to bring him back to Carrow Road?

City boss Dean Smith re-emphasised the need for Norwich to bring in a new full-back before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Smith has seen his left-back options decimated due to injuries to Dimitris Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen.

Lewis, who left the Canaries for Newcastle in the summer of 2020 in a £15m deal, would be an ideal solution if City can make the finances of a loan deal work.

Lewis came on as a second-half substitute in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win on Wednesday night against Tranmere but it appears his future could lie away from St James’ Park.

Matt Targett is the first choice on Tyneside whilst Dan Burn is also seen as being ahead of Lewis in the pecking order.

Lewis needs game time after having groin surgery earlier this year and Norwich would be able to provide it.

Should City challenge Nice for the 24-year-old and make a move – vote in our poll.