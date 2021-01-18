Young City winger completes permanent Harrogate Town move

Video

Published: 2:37 PM January 18, 2021

Young Norwich City winger Simon Power has cut short his loan with King's Lynn Town and joined League Two side Harrogate on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old has joined Simon Weaver's side on a free transfer with his contract at Carrow Road set to expire in the summer.

Harrogate have beaten off interest from other League Two sides, such as Cambridge United, for his signature. Power is now in contention to make his debut against Exeter City on Tuesday evening.

The rapid winger spent the first-half of the season under Ian Culverhouse at the Walks, making 13 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice. Power also spent time on loan at FC Dordrecht and Ross County after signing for City in 2018.

Power is hoping his loan moves will help him adapt to life at the EnviroVent Stadium.

"Back in Ireland, when I was 17 I was playing men's football, so I'm very comfortable playing men's football and I'm used to it," Power told Harrogate's official website.

"My first loan was to Holland, it's quite different to Ireland or Scotland. It's all very technical, they like to play football all on the ground. From that side of things, it really helped my game.

"Then, going up to Scotland it's a lot more physical, a bit like the National League. It really toughened me up.

"At Kings Lynn, I was playing regularly, we were doing well and I was playing well myself.

"So, all aspects of the game I feel like I've improved, but I'm still young and I've time to develop and that's why I'm here."

Power was an important part of the Linnets title-winning group last season and is thankful to the club for providing him with an opportunity to showcase his talents on a regular basis.

"I signed there at the back end of last season after a difficult spell up in Scotland. I used King's Lynn as a stepping stone and I played there for six months. We were doing well, I was doing well myself. It was a tough decision (to leave) but the right one."

Power was told by the Canaries he wouldn't be getting a new contract at the club, with former Linnett and current Harrogate boss Simon Weaver showing real interest in the Ireland Under-21 international.

“We’ve liked Simon for a while now," Weaver admitted. "We knew about his last summer at Norwich and he’s gone and nailed it with his performances at Kings Lynn out on the right, left, or up front.



“He’s a real pacy player who is very direct in his style and I think he will excite the supporters.”