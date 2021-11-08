Six great Canaries triumphs of the Farke era

Poll

Daniel Farke’s time at Norwich City came to a disappointing end but the head coach had already sealed legendary status at Carrow Road.

Attacking football, passionate monologues, selection bravery and two Championship title triumphs had played a part in a cultural revolution.

“All the Germans, so many Germans” and “Farke’s on a horse” were the affectionate theme tunes to a 2018-19 season which is among the most memorable and enjoyable in Canaries history.

As City supporters adjust to a difficult decision that arrives with full focus on fresh leadership inspiring the dream of Premier League survival as a self-funded club, we’ve taken a look back on six of Farke’s most memorable wins.

City 4-3 Millwall - November 2018

Supporters tumbling over the advertising hoardings, Alex Tettey dancing, a pile of delirious Canaries players celebrating and the opposition left strewn across the pitch in disbelief – it was one of those epic Carrow Road occasions.

Trailing 3-2 after a couple of late goals from the visitors, it looked like City’s stay at the top of the table had been brief, but then substitute Jordan Rhodes was picked out by a brilliant Emi Buendia pass to equalise in the third minute of added time.

The excitement wasn’t over yet. Mario Vrancic slid the ball towards Teemu Pukki in the box in the seventh minute of injury-time and somehow the striker managed to divert the ball into the net from close range under pressure at the Barclay end.

Chaos ensued, Farke emerged from a celebratory scrum in his technical area and the Canaries were back on top – a position they would become rather familiar with.

Leeds 1-3 City - February 2019

The outstanding performance of a special season shook off a nervy few weeks of dropped points and saw the Canaries leapfrog the hosts at the summit on goal difference.

Vrancic’s deflected free-kick opened the scoring and the midfielder also saw a shot deflect kindly for Pukki to make it 2-0 before half-time of an action-packed encounter at Elland Road.

It was to be Vrancic’s night, firing in for 3-0 in the 78th minute and celebrating with the jubilant away supporters as they savoured the score-line, with a late Patrick Bamford consolation proving too little, too late.

City 3-0 Ipswich - February 2019

How do you improve on that win against Leeds? How about a dominant victory over your relegation-threatened local rivals, with their boss – who used to manage Norwich – being sent to the stands.

Town arrived with fire in their bellies as Paul Lambert ordered them to do whatever it took to disrupt the leaders, with a bad tackle on Max Aarons in front of the dugouts sparking a melee and Lambert being held back by a police officer.

Farke, though, just stepped to the side and kept his cool. The wink to some nearby supporters during the fuss was caught on camera and became legendary.

An early Onel Hernandez strike was eventually added to by a Pukki double in the second half, as the Canaries’ unbeaten run against the Tractor boys extended to 12 games.

City 2-1 Blackburn - April 2019

It was written in the stars. Sealing promotion at Carrow Road for only the second time came exactly 59 years after the first, to the day.

Marco Stiepermann’s early strike settled the nerves and then Vrancic claimed the spotlight in just the 21st minute, unleashing a spectacular 25-yard shot that swerved into the top-left corner.

It was a strike befitting of the achievement, kicking off the party as Farke’s team sealed an unexpected elevation to the Premier League amid emotional and unforgettable scenes.

City 3-2 Man City - September 2020

If the top flight proved a largely cruel world for Farke as he persevered with financial inferiority and long-term perspective, that special night against the champions was everything City could have dreamed of.

With an injury crisis inspiring a display of bravery and clinical finishing, the promoted Canaries were 2-1 up at the break thanks to fine finishes from Todd Cantwell and Pukki.

Buendia’s persistence set up Pukki for another early in the second half and the hosts clung on desperately as the billionaire big boys tried to batter their way to a late equaliser.

They held firm though and the final whistle was greeted by a victorious roar rarely experienced at Carrow Road, as Farke got the better of Pep Guardiola.

City 7-0 Huddersfield – April 2021

A scintillating performance that extended an unbeaten run to 12 matches to push Norwich 17 points clear of third place and make promotion almost certain.

Pukki (twice), Buendia, Cantwell and Kieran Dowell had dismantled the Terriers in the first half and Pukki completed his hat-trick after the break before Jordan Hugill made it seven.

The only problem? Games were still behind closed doors due to Covid-19 so there were no fans present. It was still an utterly devastating display of attacking football though and the club’s record victory in the top two tiers.

