'A bit crazy' - Skipp discusses progress since end of Canaries loan

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 12:30 PM September 2, 2021    Updated: 12:57 PM September 2, 2021
Former Norwich teammates Oliver Skipp, centre, and Max Aarons, right, are with the England U21s ahead of a friendly in Romania - Credit: Matthew Usher/Norwich City FC 

Oliver Skipp admits it’s been a ‘crazy’ time for him since his excellent Norwich City loan came to an end, as he joins up with Max Aarons for England Under-21 duty. 

The Canaries’ hopes of bringing the loan star back to Norfolk were thwarted by new Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo putting the 21-year-old at the heart of his midfield plans. 

City signed Scotland international Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea and also added Norway international Mathias Normann on loan from Rostov, with a view to a permanent deal, late in the transfer window following the departures of defensive midfielders Skipp and Alex Tettey. 

“The last few months have been a bit crazy,” admits Skipp. “At the end of the season there was a massive high, winning the Championship title with Norwich, but the second-last game I had the (foot) injury.  

“But in one way it was a blessing because it was the best time I could have done it because it was during off-season and I could get back fit for pretty much all of pre-season.  

“Then I have managed to start the first three games of the season for Spurs in the Premier League so they are all positives really.” 

Skipp went into the international break with Spurs sitting top of the Premier League and could be back alongside former Canaries colleague Aarons during an U21 friendly in Romania on Friday (7pm UK time), where the 2023 European U21 Championship is being co-hosted with Georgia. 

“I am not getting carried away because it is only three games and there is a lot more that I need to work on and keep improving to hopefully continue to get those minutes,” Skipp added, speaking to the Football Association’s website. 

“It definitely feels like it has been a good start but I definitely need to keep improving and keep going.” 

Max Aarons, left, and Tottenham loanee Oliver Skipp in Championship action for Norwich last season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 

Elsewhere, Canaries forward Josh Sargent is potentially in World Cup qualifying action in El Salvador for the USA in the early hours of Friday morning. 

Academy keeper Sam Blair is also with the Republic of Ireland U21 squad for a Euro qualifier in Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday (3pm). 

Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams is on standby as injury cover for the England U21s, who also have a qualifier against Kosovo in Milton Keynes on Tuesday. 

NCFC EXTRA: Normann can be Norwich City’s Skipp replacement

