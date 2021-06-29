David Freezer: Skipp's success at City provides Gilmour blueprint

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM June 29, 2021

It’s always wise to not buy into the hype around a new signing too much but it’s been difficult to avoid as Billy Gilmour’s arrival at Norwich City nears.

He only turned 20 this month but the midfielder’s all-action display as Scotland proudly thwarted England at the Euros ensured he was the man of the moment.

Plenty of clubs were already interested in the young Scot, after bright sparks at Chelsea as he returned from injury, yet it appears the tough love and tactical guidance of Daniel Farke has won the day.

The Canaries head coach has a long-standing relationship with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel as their two seasons at Borussia Dortmund coincided, Tuchel in charge of the first team and Farke the second team in the fourth tier.

Evidence of Farke’s track record is clearly established outside of the yellow and green bubble these days and amid attempts to persuade the Champions League winners that Norfolk offered the best next step for Gilmour, there was an obvious example to point to: Oliver Skipp.

The nurturing and development of players including James Maddison, Ben Godfrey, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons has added a much-envied gleam to the German’s two Championship title triumphs during his four years in England.

Skipp offers a direct positional comparison to Gilmour though, although perhaps without quite the same defensive focus. Even that is not set in stone though, at such tender ages.

The Tottenham talent flourished with City. Some early naivety was soon stamped out and the mixture of consistency, game intelligence and unselfishness soon made the England Under-21 international a certain starter.

Skipp was a similar age to Gilmour when he arrived, turning 20 during the early stages of last season. The campaign may have finished on crutches due to an ankle injury which left him grimacing through the pain during the promotion party, but also came with the acknowledgement of third place in the club’s Player of the Season vote.

Stuart Webber has openly admitted the Canaries want Skipp back and it’s believed that sealing the signing of Gilmour wouldn’t change that.

Assuming that Farke sticks with his tried and tested 4-2-3-1 base formation, it seems highly unlikely that the young duo would be used as that double pivot in central midfield, initially at least – although the City boss has a track record for bold decisions.

In the meantime, however, the Canaries have to plan without Skipp. Both his attempts to return to fitness during pre-season and the ongoing saga of Spurs’ search for Jose Mourinho’s replacement cast that situation in too much of an uncertain light.

If the stars align and the return can be engineered, Farke will have two of the Premier League’s top midfield prospects to work with.

Pre-season looks set to start with Gilmour joining the similarly energetic and tenacious duo of Scotland team-mate Kenny McLean and experienced Bundesliga operator Lukas Rupp, as well as something of an unknown quantity in Jacob Sorensen.

McLean is a trusted lieutenant of Farke’s and would seem likely to be Gilmour’s chief partner, as long as the knee injury which cruelly thwarted his Euros campaign is behind him – which contributed to Gilmour’s involvement in the tournament.

Rupp has proved his quality but will also need to prove his fitness as he battles for a starting role and Sorensen will be making a fresh start, having had to focus his energies as emergency left-back cover for much of last season, handling the situation well on the whole but getting minimal opportunities to readjust to his preferred role.

So whether it’s Skipp or A.N. Other, it seems highly likely that Gilmour will not be the last addition to the engine room, an area so crucial to allowing the full-backs the attacking licence Farke favours, which contributes to the freedom afforded to the attacking midfielders.

Oliver Skipp thrived under Daniel Farke's guidance at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Scotland’s next big thing was signed by Chelsea from Rangers as a 16-year-old and was on the scoresheet as the FA Youth Cup was won at the end of his first season, alongside players including Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi as Arsenal were beaten 7-1 on aggregate in the 2018 final.

He also scored as Manchester United were beaten 3-0 in the final of the U18 Premier League – and was sent off for picking up a second yellow card - a week later.

Professional terms were signed as he turned 17 that summer but a long-term deal would follow a year later, at the end of 2018-19, as he committed until 2023.

That followed a season of regular under-23 action, including four goals in the Uefa Youth League as Chelsea beat Barcelona in the semi-finals but lost to Porto in the final.

The arrival of legendary Blues midfielder Frank Lampard that summer saw Gilmour being eased into first-team action during 2019-20, starting four cup ties and two Premier League games during his 11 appearances.

Progress was thwarted though as enthusiasm to impress and adrenaline saw the teen play on despite hurting his knee, coming off in the 80th minute of a 3-2 win at Crystal Palace in July 2020, with surgery on damaged knee cartilage following.

Being named Academy Player of the Year at Chelsea and shortlisted for the Premier League Two Player of the Season award recognised his progress but three months of rehabilitation taught the young man the harsh realities of his profession.

A Champions League start followed his return to fitness in December, playing all of a 1-1 home draw with Krasnodar with progress to the knockout stages already secured, but with Lampard under pressure the Premier League chances were brief.

FA Cup appearances were followed by three top-flight starts under Tuchel in May, including all of a 2-1 win over champions Manchester City, before joining up with Scotland.

The star turn that followed against England, packed with sharp passing and surging runs from a deep midfield position, ensured the football world is well aware that Gilmour is fit and ready to resume his progress.

Short in stature but speedy and determined, the Scot looked to be a young man on a mission at Wembley, thriving in the spotlight and hungry for battle, having watched his club's Champions League triumph from the bench in Portugal.

With 22 senior club appearances and three international caps to his name, the Canaries can provide the Irvine-born prodigy the platform to prove that he is good enough to force his way in at Chelsea in the future.

MORE: Pundits raved about City target's Euros display against England