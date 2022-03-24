Interview
Sorensen hopes to play his part for City after knee injection
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Jacob Sorensen is hoping a knee injection will allow him to find full fitness and help Norwich City show some fight in their Premier League relegation battle.
The Danish defensive midfielder impressed during the 2-1 home win over Everton in January but tweaked a knee ligament in a tackle just 20 minutes into the 3-0 win at Watford that followed.
After a month of recovery, the 24-year-old returned to contention but is yet to make it off the bench in the last four games as City have plunged towards the drop – much to the frustration of some fans.
“I’ve been struggling with minor injuries in the last few months but I’m almost 100 per cent again now,” Sorensen explained.
“I blocked a ball and then I think it was Tom Cleverley, who fell against my left knee, which got a small twist affecting the inner ligament.
“It took about five weeks to get over that and begin to train with the team again, but it was not too good - and now I've had an injection in the knee, which is anti-inflammatory that should help. So I'm banking on that.
“Now I have a little break here in relation to that injection, and then hope that I can train again on Monday.”
Sorensen was speaking to Danish football podcast PL Showet and discussed his future, the disappointing season so far and life as a Premier League player.
Head to Pink Un+ for more from the interview and our latest exclusive Canaries content.
