Sorensen hopes to play his part for City after knee injection

Interview

Jacob Sorensen is hoping a knee injection will allow him to find full fitness and help Norwich City show some fight in their Premier League relegation battle.

The Danish defensive midfielder impressed during the 2-1 home win over Everton in January but tweaked a knee ligament in a tackle just 20 minutes into the 3-0 win at Watford that followed.

After a month of recovery, the 24-year-old returned to contention but is yet to make it off the bench in the last four games as City have plunged towards the drop – much to the frustration of some fans.

“I’ve been struggling with minor injuries in the last few months but I’m almost 100 per cent again now,” Sorensen explained.

“I blocked a ball and then I think it was Tom Cleverley, who fell against my left knee, which got a small twist affecting the inner ligament.

“It took about five weeks to get over that and begin to train with the team again, but it was not too good - and now I've had an injection in the knee, which is anti-inflammatory that should help. So I'm banking on that.

“Now I have a little break here in relation to that injection, and then hope that I can train again on Monday.”

Sorensen was speaking to Danish football podcast PL Showet and discussed his future, the disappointing season so far and life as a Premier League player.

Head to Pink Un+ for more from the interview and our latest exclusive Canaries content.

PINK UN+: Sign up for exclusive NCFC interviews, insight and analysis for just £1.99 per month