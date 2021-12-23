Jacob Sorensen appears on course to retain his starting role for Norwich City against Arsenal on Boxing Day and has been discussing his early experiences of the Premier League.

After a debut in the English top flight as a late substitute during the 3-0 loss at Tottenham, the Dane was needed at centre-back as Grant Hanley was forced off with a shoulder injury after 21 minutes of the 1-0 home loss to Manchester United.

With Covid-19 absences and injuries forcing 10 players to miss action against Aston Villa, the 23-year-old finally got his central midfield start but again had to drop into central defence late in the first half after Ozan Kabak limped off.

That disappointing 2-0 defeat was followed by the Covid cases causing a trip to West Ham to be postponed but players including Kabak, Josh Sargent and Christos Tozlis have been shown to be in training ahead of Arsenal's visit, with Billy Gilmour and Dimitris Giannoulis also training having been suffering from suspected Covid symptoms during the Villa game.

“Against Arsenal, we have to be tidy," said Sorensen. "We’re preparing for the game and we know they’ve got quality all over the place and with their substitutes. We have to be on it from the beginning and not lose our intensity.

“In the start of the game, they try to get over you, so we have to stay in it no matter what happens in the first half. The games are coming so quickly after each other. It’s exciting to feel the Christmas vibes here in England.

“It’s not ideal with the pandemic and everything. You should be together with your family to spend Christmas time, but it is what it is and we can’t do anything about it. We’re just happy that we’re allowed to play still, so get the most out of it and I’m looking forward to the games.

“We’ve had quite a big break because the last game got postponed but the boys are happy and smiling. There aren’t that many Covid cases anymore, so we’re ready for Arsenal at home.”

Arsenal have moved up to fourth thanks to three successive wins so the former Denmark Under-21 international knows he must perform well if City are to spark a survival surge, wherever he is needed to play by head coach Dean Smith.

“He’s very encouraging and we know we’ve got the quality in us,” Sorensen told City's official website. “It’s just to believe in it and show ourselves on the pitch. Hopefully, we’ll pick up some points in the Christmas period with a lot of games.

“It’s good to cover more positions to show I’m ready for wherever he puts me.

“The main goal is to get some points to stay in this league. Hopefully, we get a lot. For me, I hope I can play a lot, but it’s not me picking the team.”

