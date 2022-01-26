Injury scare for in-form City forward at Southend

Southend United are hoping for positive injury news after the excellent form on Norwich City loanee Matthew Dennis was checked by a hamstring problem.

The 19-year-old forward had struggled for game-time under Phil Brown but has enjoyed arrival under Kevin Maher, scoring four goals in his last six games.

The Canaries prospect missed Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at Aldershot in the National League though as the resurgent Essex side missed a chance to push into the mid-table pack.

"Hopefully it’s not too bad," Shrimpers boss Maher told the Southend Echo.

"We’ll be back training on Thursday and we’ll see then where he’s at for the weekend (for a trip to bottom-of-the-table Dover).

"It wasn’t too bad but I wouldn’t risk it. Hopefully he will be ready for Saturday but if not we’ll address that."

There was better news for another City loanee though, with striker Tom Dickson-Peters coming on in the 58th minute as Gillingham ground out a 0-0 home draw with mid-table Shrewsbury.

The Gills used their game in hand to move off the bottom of League One courtesy of a better goal difference than Doncaster.

Dickson-Peters was named Premier League Two player of the month for December, having racked up 17 goals and seven assists in 17 matches for City’s U23s, but had been left in a difficult situation after making his debut during a 4-0 home loss to Ipswich which led to Steve Evans being dismissed.

Tom Dickson-Peters is on loan at Gillingham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He didn’t make it off the bench in Steve Lovell’s first game and wasn’t in the squad at the weekend, with the new boss quoted as saying the Norwich youngster may find it ‘difficult’ to force his way into his plans.

Dickson-Peters, 19, sparked one move that led to a teammate having a shot saved but had no clear sights of goal himself. Dan Adshead is also with the Gills and the midfielder is hoping to return to contention this month after a November foot injury.

There were City loanees starting on either side as Onel Hernandez helped Birmingham fight back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Peterborough, who had Bali Mumba playing at right wing-back.

Mumba set up a fine opportunity that West Brom loanee Craig Morton couldn’t make the most of when Posh were leading 1-0, with both Norwich players completing the full match.

