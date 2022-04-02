Spud Thornhill: Back in the 92 ... and now a special day at Brighton

Opinion

I took in a trip to AFC Wimbledon’s new home last weekend which returned me to the magical 92 - all Premier League and Football League grounds visited.

The Dons took on Cambridge United and usually when I tick off new grounds that don't feature Norwich City, I like to be in the home end so if Norwich ever do visit, hopefully in a cup tie, I would naturally be in the away end.

However, I was unable to get tickets in the home end for me and three other groundhoppers who had travelled with me, so instead I got tickets via Cambridge United and stood amongst the Amber Army faithful.

On paper it seemed it was not going to be a classic - AFC Wimbledon hadn't won in their previous 20 games, going back to December 7, while Cambridge were winless in their previous five games, and hadn't scored in their last four. And some Norwich fans think it’s only us who have been truly awful this season...

Wes Hoolahan - still pulling the strings, in Cambridge United colours - Credit: PA

I won’t say too much about the game as the only excitement on the pitch was seeing Canaries legend Wes Hoolahan, who I must say is a firm favourite amongst the Cambridge fans. Adam May scored with a superb strike to give Cambridge the win and ease any relegation fears.

In the away end, two things stood out for me. One was the superb support of the Amber Army - 1,200 fans who made constant noise throughout the game and who would put many away fans to shame.

The other thing was the amount of young children wearing Cambridge shirts. I may be wrong, but I expect some of those young fans were experiencing an away day for the first time. If that was the case, then it was great for them to see their team win.

Today, I am travelling south again and to Brighton & Hove Albion, with someone in tow - not just my wife travelling, but also our four-year-old daughter Amelia for her first away game.

I'm not sure if she is more excited about seeing the seaside or going to her first away game and ticking off her second ground - only 90 more to go.

With careful planning since Christmas, I want to take her to a ground which should be the most hassle-free in the Premier League. I have tickets on the front row so hopefully the weather will be kind to us at a ground I have enjoyed on my three visits there.

I’m not expecting too much from the game, especially with Brighton losing their last six games. They don’t need the classic 'along come Norwich' to rear its normal head again - Brentford and Leeds have recently been helped by that particular phenomenon to end bad runs of form.

I just hoped Amelia doesn’t have the same experience as I had on my first away day. It was also a trip to the south coast, Southampton away in February 1983 when I was seven years old. I don’t remember anything from the game, apart from the fact we lost 4-0. So anything less than that is a bonus. But one thing for sure, I know she’ll screaming 'come on, you yellows, at some point today.

FOOTNOTE

It’ll be six years in October that I have been writing my column. I have had many nice comments about my articles and recently I was contacted by Gwyn and Morris Fenton, who run the Red Lion pub in Brinkley just a few miles from Newmarket. They invited me to their pub to talk all things yellow and green after they began following Norwich when they took it over a few years ago.

Myself and my fellow groundhoppers received a lovely warm welcome from Gwyn and Morris before they told us how they have fallen in love with club. With lovely ales and food, I can see another visit coming on the way back from an away day down south.

Another example of how wonderful and beautiful the game is, especially our football club Norwich City. So whatever happens this season there is lot to proud of at Carrow Road.