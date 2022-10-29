Spud Thornhill: 'It’s not being a 'happy clapper', it’s just trying to enjoy football'

Columnist

Someone needs to make sure this glass if always at least half full - Credit: PA

This week, The Halls has hosted the city's annual Beer Festival, a time to sample many beers from around the country.

I enjoy a pint, and it leads me to one of my sayings in life: ‘My pint is always half full and when it’s not I fill it up.'

That is me with most things in life, especially Norwich City. I know for sure that to some people I’m too positive as a football fan, especially with City.

It’s not being a 'happy clapper', it’s just trying to enjoy football and, most importantly, life.

We're all flagging - and that shouldn't be the case - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Like many things in life, I trust people who have more knowledge about something than I have. For example, if I had a leaky toilet, I'm not going to fix it. I'm going to get a plumber in. They know a lot more than me.

I know there are many people at the club who know a lot more than me - and not just the footballing side but things behind the scenes. But even I am struggling at the moment with how things are going.

So many questions need to be asked - and a lot of questions are not being answered fully by Dean Smith or Stuart Webber.

And should I include our finance director, Anthony Richens, who has suggested that at some times, when the players have needed their support, it hasn't been forthcoming?

Why do we put so much blame on the fans? I don’t know of another fan base that has been as loyal as we have. Since around 2002 we have constantly had a high level of support.

Clubs' attendances will always be high when they are successful. You only have to look down the road at Ipswich Town. Yes, they might finally be getting attendances nearing or if not selling out, 29,000-plus this season, but only last season I can remember crowds of half of that.

I don’t think we have had a league crowd under 20,000 since the South Stand was redeveloped in 2004. And I can think of many seasons that have been challenging like this one.

It does feel the club have neglected the local media. I think most of our local media are fans of the club who want the best, desperate for us to be as big as we possibly can.

I think there are enough people at the club who know there are enough people in our fanbase who sacrifice a lot of their time and money to have a better atmosphere.

It is hardly exciting stuff at the moment. Work together with fans and media. Don’t alienate us.

Like many people at the start of the season, I honestly believed we would be okay and we would be dominating most of the games with the quality we’ve got in our squad. But we are not.

Looking back at previous Championship winners going back to the 2016/17 season: Newcastle, Wolves, Norwich (twice), Leeds and Fulham all won the league with free flowing, high intensity football, something we are not doing at the moment.

Playing negative football on far too many occasions this season is so depressing to watch. Are we really happy just to frustrate teams? That is not going to get us competing at the level we want to be.

With recent news coming out about the finances, I fear for our future.

If the club continue to not be proactive and not communicate with external people on what’s actually going on, it’s going to frustrate so many people and be another car crash waiting to happen.

It’s just two weeks until the World Cup break for a month. A massive two weeks.

With the shareholders meeting set before the break, it’s going to be an interesting meeting and one I’m dreading.

I may just have to refill my pint of beer instead . However, trust me, there are a lot of people not just in Norfolk but worldwide for whom Norwich City is a big part of their lives. We just want the best for our beloved club.



