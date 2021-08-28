Spud Thornhill: An eventful 39 years following Norwich City

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM August 28, 2021

Thirty nine years ago today, Norwich City kicked off their return to what was then Division One with a home game against Manchester City.

That day, a seven-year-old 'me' walked down to Carrow Road for the first time and watched his first ever football game with his dad and brothers close by.

Walking into the South Stand amongst a crowd of more than 22,000 people, of which he had never seen the likes before. He sat down, looking all around, wondering how big the football ground was ... and loved the atmosphere.

Despite Norwich conceding a goal with less than three minutes gone, it didn’t matter. There was more football to watch before a second goal from Manchester City. The buzz of seeing John Deehan scoring a consolation goal was enough for this youngster to get excited. The home fans tried to suck one more goal in, but it wasn’t to be.

Norwich may have lost 2-1 to Manchester City but it didn’t matter. Norwich had a new fan.

That was my first ever football game and the start of journey on which I have seen so much following Norwich City, from wasted wet Tuesday nights in Blackpool, where the game was called off, to Wembley and being promoted!

I didn’t realise what a significant day it was, 39 years ago, but over the years I have discovered what a unique club we are, on and off the pitch and the memories are ones I’ll always be grateful for.

Norwich City fans enjoying the atmosphere at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Unless you’re supporter of the Yellow and Green you may never know exactly what we are all about. We are not just a football club. We are a lot more than that.

There are so many people making sure we are doing things the right way. There have been some faults over the years, but overall we are succeeding when many other clubs have failed and put their club at risk. I think many of us fans do appreciate what we need to do to get success.

Some national media and fans of other football clubs who don’t do their homework will never get us. This was shown last week, but for once I didn’t raise to the bait. There are enough respectable people outside the club who know what we’re about.

On Tuesday, it seems many parents took the opportunity of the 'kids for a quid' promotion, and hopefully some future fully-fledged Canaries, like me, were on their first walk down Carrow Road, for the game against Bournemouth.

Amongst the very respectable attendance of 20,090 for a League Cup second round tie were a lot of youngsters experience the joy of seeing their side scoring six goals. Floodlights lighting up the Norwich air with the bonus of rain flickering through the beams. Fast, attractive football, plenty of excitement, plenty of noise - and, most importantly, a Norwich win.

I just hope their parents have warned them we don’t score six every week!

I was hoping for another home tie and against lower league opponents in the next round, only to be totally disappointed on hearing we had drawn Liverpool.

I don't think I had a favourite Canaries player until Steve Bruce arrived two years after my first game. I’m sure some young fans after Tuesday’s massacre of Bournemouth will have Josh Sargent and Christos Tzolis as their new heroes.

So many players on Tuesday gave Farke a selection headache for today’s game. I know it was hard to say exactly how good we were because of how poorly Bournemouth played, but you can only play what’s in front of you. Every player played their part in Farke’s team selection problems.

I am sure there will be quite a few debates amongst fans come 2pm today once the team news has been announced. I’ve changed my mind on the starting XI many times since Tuesday night, but we must just trust Farke.

Here’s to the next 39 years of watching Norwich City. I just hope it is as eventful as the last 39 years.





On The Ball City!



