Spud Thornhill: Back in the Norwich football family!

Opinion

Published: 12:00 PM August 14, 2021

Happy New Year to you all!

Whilst I must confess I’m slightly apprehensive about playing Liverpool this evening, I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to going to Carrow Road as much as I am now.

Not for the excitement of the Premier League - people who know me, know I don’t like some of the hype that goes with the Premier League. Like many fans of our beloved football club, it doesn’t matter who we play, we just want to be watching the yellow and green in the flesh.

Of the four games we played in front of a crowd at Carrow Road last season, I attended only the Nottingham Forest game in December. I did also attend the friendly against Gillingham 11 days ago. But for many people, this will be their first visit for 533 days to Carrow Road since that Leicester City win back in February last year - and I cannot wait.

Fans return to Carrow Road for the first time since December before the pre-season friendly match at Carrow Road against Gillingham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

At the Forest game I met a friend before the game, but I sat on my own. There was no one directly next to me in the unfamiliar seat I was sitting in, in the South Stand. However nice at the time to be watching a game, it still didn’t feel right.

I enjoyed the Gillingham game last week. Going to the pub, chatting to people who I have known for years because of Norwich City, checking my phone to see the team news, the walk down to Carrow Road, having that warm feeling inside knowing you’re going to watch our beloved football club. Even if was just a friendly. I was able to sit and chat - football related and non-football stuff. Hearing the chants and many songs sung throughout the game. Leaving the ground and walking over the bridge behind the Barclay chatting about the game. It really was the simple things we had been missing so much.

However much I enjoyed the Gillingham game, I am truly looking forward to this afternoon more. Going through the Thorpe Turnstile in the City Stand and going back to my seat. Seeing the familiar faces of people who have sat around me for many years - but who I have not seen in 18 months.

I’m sure I’ll be looking over to the Barclay with pride with the colour and noise and I’m sure many Barclay Enders will make it an impressive sight before hearing a very loud rendition of ‘On The Ball, City!’ just before kick-off.

After watching Coventry City v Nottingham Forest on TV on the Sky Blues' return to the Ricoh Arena after a longer time away, I am sure our fans can do what the home fans did throughout the game - non-stop singing, very loudly, and then getting their reward with a win. I hope the commentators at our game today will be saying the same as the ones at Ricoh Stadium - how the place is loud and rocking.

I may even enjoy the moans and groans amongst the fans after another misplaced pass or hearing someone moaning about the referee. But I do draw the line with VAR. no pun intended. That’s something I’m not looking forward to returning back to.

I must confess I wish we had different opponents today, with all the problems with had with pre-season. Liverpool of all teams. Oh well. Could’ve been worse. We could have had the Premier League champions, Manchester City. Oh yes, that’s next week.

Our start is hideous. It makes you question the powers that be at the Premier League and their computers, but it is what it is.

It’s not ideal with so many players being effected by Covid or injuries meaning some haven't played anywhere near enough minutes - Grant Hanley is yet to play at all.

With players playing catch-up, others needing time to get used to our way of playing, plus that difficult start, us fans must be patient.

Our season will not be affected by today’s result alone. So whatever happens, let’s embrace the occasion, take in the emotions, be grateful for who we support, think of the ones who are not here but most importantly be loud and proud for Norwich City.